Overview of IP Data APIs

An IP Data API allows developers and applications to query information about an IP address and receive standardized data fields in return. This data is drawn from a variety of sources depending on the provider, including measurement tools, internet registries, and routing analysis. Depending on the provider, an IP Data API can return attributes such as country, region, city, ASN, organization name, carrier information, privacy flags, and accuracy radius. APIs are typically accessed via HTTPS requests and deliver responses in machine-readable formats like JSON or CSV, enabling easy integration into software systems, fraud detection workflows, and analytics pipelines.

Why IP Data APIs Are Important

IP Data APIs provide organizations with the ability to enrich traffic logs, make location-aware decisions, and detect potential security threats without building or maintaining their own IP intelligence infrastructure. For businesses, they enable features such as content localization, geo-based access control, and fraud scoring. For security teams, they provide critical context — such as whether an IP is a VPN, proxy, or Tor node — to identify suspicious behavior. In industries where compliance and data sovereignty matter, APIs help confirm whether traffic originates from approved jurisdictions.

How IPinfo Provides IP Data APIs

IPinfo offers a suite of APIs that return verified IP metadata, built on its proprietary ProbeNet internet measurement platform. Available products range from IPinfo Lite, which provides free and unlimited country-level geolocation and ASN data, to IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus, which add city-level precision, privacy detection, carrier information, accuracy radius, and named provider details. Each API is designed for speed and reliability, with 99.99% uptime and response times of 50–200 ms. Developers can access the APIs through official libraries in 11+ programming languages, and data is also available via database downloads and cloud integrations such as Snowflake and Google Cloud Platform.

Links to Related Documentation and Tooling

Additional Resources