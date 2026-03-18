IP Data Meets Zero Trust: IPinfo and AppGate Announce Bring Your Own Key Integration

Zero Trust has reshaped how modern security teams approach access control. Trust must be continuously verified, not assumed. However, Zero Trust is only as effective as the signals and context that inform its decisions.

Today, IPinfo and AppGate are announcing a new Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) integration, enabling customers to leverage their IPinfo data directly within AppGate ZTNA. This collaboration makes it easier for security teams to incorporate high-quality IP intelligence into access decisions and policy refinement.

You can learn more in person at RSA Conference 2026, where AppGate will be exhibiting at South Expo booth 343 and IPinfo will be exhibiting at South Expo booth 2345.

Why IP Context Matters in a Zero Trust World

Zero Trust architectures are built on the principles of explicit verification and least privilege enforcement. IP address data plays a critical role in these evaluations.

An IP address is often one of the first observable signals available during an access request. When enriched with accurate, up-to-date context, it helps security teams answer key questions like “where is this connection coming from?”

With this context, teams gain the precision needed to refine access decisions without overwhelming users or analysts.

Introducing the AppGate + IPinfo BYOK Integration

AppGate has developed a BYOK integration that enables customers to use their existing IPinfo subscription directly within AppGate ZTNA .

This integration allows mutual customers to:

Activate IPinfo data within AppGate ZTNA using their own API credentials

Enrich Zero Trust policy decisions with real-time IP intelligence

Maintain full control over their IPinfo plan and usage

Deploy quickly without complex custom integrations

Because both AppGate and IPinfo are built as open, integration-friendly platforms, customers can incorporate IP intelligence into their existing Zzero Trust workflows with minimal friction.

How IP Intelligence Refines Least Privilege Access

IP data provides valuable environmental context that helps AppGate customers refine policy enforcement and move closer to true least privilege.

More Precise Access Decisions

With enriched IP signals, teams can better distinguish between expected and anomalous access patterns, like connections from expected geographies vs. unusual locations.

This additional clarity supports more confident policy enforcement without relying on blunt controls.

Reduced False Positives

High-quality IP intelligence helps reduce unnecessary blocks by providing evidence-based signals about the nature of a connection.

This allows organizations to:

Minimize user friction

Reduce alert fatigue

Focus analyst attention on higher-confidence anomalies

Stronger Zero Trust Posture

When IP context is incorporated alongside other signals, security teams can leverage real-time evaluations to gain a more complete view of each session.

Together, Appgate and IPinfo enable organizations to:

Strengthen continuous verification workflows

Improve segmentation and policy granularity

Support least privilege access at scale

Adapt policies as infrastructure and risk conditions change

Built for Open Security Architectures

Both AppGate and IPinfo are designed to integrate cleanly into modern security stacks.

AppGate ZTNA emphasizes flexible, policy-driven access controls. IPinfo provides accurate, evidence-based IP intelligence through developer-friendly APIs and data downloads.

The new BYOK integration reflects a shared philosophy:

Open to integrations in new and existing platforms

Built for security architectures

Focused on giving customers control over their data and workflows

For security teams, this means less time stitching together tools and more time refining policies that actually reflect real-world risk.

See Us at RSA Conference 2026

If you're attending RSA this year, stop by AppGate South Expo booth 343 and IPinfo South Expo booth 2345 to learn more about the BYOK integration and how IP intelligence can strengthen your Zero Trust strategy.

Whether you're refining access policies, reducing false positives, or operationalizing least privilege, this integration makes it easier to put that data to work.

Supporting Zero Trust With Better Signals

Zero Trust depends on context. And IP data remains one of the most valuable signals available during access evaluation.

By bringing IPinfo’s high-quality IP intelligence into the AppGate platform through a streamlined BYOK integration, organizations can refine Zero Trust policies with greater precision and confidence.

In a least privilege world, better signals lead to better decisions.