Working at IPinfo is a unique experience that we hope to share with many more talented individuals in the future.

Our hiring process is as effective as it is unconventional. On our Careers page, you won’t find a list of open positions we’re seeking to fill. Instead, we encourage anyone interested to reach out and let us know what you bring to the table.

Our Jobs page is simple!

This lends itself to the way we work together — everyone has a clear role and the opportunity to make an impact. There’s no micromanagement, and each member of the team is encouraged to take on a part of IPinfo as their own. If we see a way to improve business, we all do our part to make it happen.

When it comes to our own searching, we’ve had a ton of success using Hacker News as a hiring channel. If you’re not familiar, Hacker News is similar to Reddit but caters specifically to entrepreneurs, web developers, and the like.

It was through Hacker News that we recently got in touch with Nicholas Rempel of 30 Hour Jobs. This resulted in one of our engineers, Uman Shahzad, doing a great interview with the blog. What Nick and Uman discussed in this interview is another important part of what keeps our team happy: flexibility.

I try to keep my schedule consistent for my own sanity and efficiency, so in practice, that’s 3–4 hours per day, Monday through Friday. Some people prefer working a few more hours per day and then take one of the standard workdays off, but I feel more efficient with less hours per day.

We’re firm believers that working by your own schedule is the most productive way to operate. That — combined with enjoying what we do and providing a great service — is what has allowed us to be successful as a fully remote business for the past six years.

Everything we do takes place online. We’re active on platforms like Slack, GitHub, and Notion, and this makes it easy for every member of our team to stay updated and on track. Whenever and wherever you want to work, as long as it gets the job done, is our philosophy.

If this sounds like your kind of work environment, and you’re interested in large sets of data, IP addresses, and APIs, we’d love to know more about you and what we can do together. Feel free to send us an email!

