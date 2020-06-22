5 years ago

2020 has so far been a good year for online businesses. The recent lockdowns have supercharged an already growing trend: online buying. It is estimated that in 2020 alone we will have spent over $4 trillion dollars online. This figure is projected to double by 2024, reaching a whopping USD 8 trillion. While such accelerated growth means more opportunities for online retail, it also poses a higher risk of online scams and ultimately more losses. Growing risks of online scams In the US alone, m