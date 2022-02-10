Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
  1. IPinfo
  2. Blog
  3. #cluster-expert-interviews-and-insights

IPinfo Blog

Posts tagged with #cluster-expert-interviews-and-insights

Code Story podcast with Ben Dowling: Where IPinfo came from, and where we’re going

Ben Dowling, Founder and CEO of IPinfo, joined Noah Labhart on Code Story Podcast [https://codestory.co/podcast/bonus-ben-dowling-ipinfo/] to talk all things product road mapping, scalability, and more. In 2013, IPinfo’s founder, Ben Dowling, developed several different side projects. And each of these projects relied on IP data in one way or another. At that time, gathering geolocation insights was a painstaking process that looked something like this: * Downloading a file * Uploading it t

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

Code Story podcast with Ben Dowling: Where IPinfo came from, and where we’re going

M2X Q&A with Ben, Founder & CEO at IPInfo

How IP data can be used for B2B marketing, lead generation and third party cookie replacement Ben Dowling [https://www.linkedin.com/in/bendowling/], Founder & CEO of IPinfo.io [https://ipinfo.io/], joined the M2X: Tech Marketer podcast, hosted by Adam Forziati for Episode 4: Customer Experience [https://m-2-t.com/podcast/m2x-tech-marketer-episode-4/]. The episode focuses on what technology buyers expect from manufacturers and how to differentiate your own company’s customer experience from cus

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

Lessons from a Founder: want to grow your business? Listen to your customers!

At IPinfo, we take great pride in our reputation for top-tier customer service [https://ipinfo.io/blog/data-quality-starts-with-great-customer-service] -- a reputation built on our commitment to two-way customer communication and desire to not just listen to our customers’ business needs, but to build their feedback into our product roadmap and deliver solutions. So, you might be surprised to learn that the importance of customer communication was something that our founder Ben learned the val

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

Lessons from a Founder: want to grow your business? Listen to your customers!

Bootstrapping a startup: from side hustle to success

Why IPinfo's founder chose to play the long game and how it’s paying off Our founder Ben Dowling [https://twitter.com/coderholic] was recently a guest on the SaaS District podcast. He and host Akeel Jabber discussed a number of topics, including why Ben decided to bootstrap IPinfo, the pros and cons to bootstrapping, and his advice to anyone considering it for their own startups. You can listen to the full episode here [https://horizencapital.com/saas-podcast/?ep=103]. Why did you make the d

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

Bootstrapping a startup: from side hustle to success

Interview: IPinfo’s Ben Dowling on the Geomob podcast (part 2)

IPinfo founder and CEO Ben Dowling sat down recently with the Geomob podcast [https://thegeomob.com/podcast/episode-62], where he and host Ed Freyfogle discussed the many uses of IP geolocation [https://ipinfo.io/products/ip-geolocation-api] and other IP address data, and how Ben was able to grow what started as a weekend project into a leading global provider of IP address datasets [https://ipinfo.io/products/ip-database-download]. The transcript is below, edited for readability. Listen to the

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

Interview: IPinfo’s Ben Dowling on the Geomob podcast (part 2)

Interview: IPinfo’s Ben Dowling on the Geomob podcast (part 1)

IPinfo founder and CEO Ben Dowling sat down recently with the Geomob podcast [https://thegeomob.com/podcast/episode-62], where he and host Ed Freyfogle discussed the many uses of IP geolocation [https://ipinfo.io/products/ip-geolocation-api] and other IP address data, and how Ben was able to grow what started as a weekend project into a leading global provider of IP address datasets [https://ipinfo.io/products/ip-database-download]. The transcript is below, edited for readability. Listen to the

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

Interview: IPinfo’s Ben Dowling on the Geomob podcast (part 1)

Natfluence: interview with Ben Dowling

Ben just had a nice interview with the Natfluence team [https://natfluence.com/interview/ben-dowling/], we decided to repost it to our blog too. Career Clip Ben Dowling is the Founder & CEO of IPinfo [https://ipinfo.io/], the leading source for IP address data that processes over 40 billion API requests per month for more than 300,000 businesses and developers. Clients include Fortune 500 companies like Microsoft, Intel, Dell, CBS, Xerox and John Deere, among others. Dowling is a former Faceb

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

Natfluence: interview with Ben Dowling

Starting a business? Set your sights on what really matters

Our CEO and founder Ben Dowling was a guest on the SaaS-Story in the Making podcast, where he and host Matt Wolach discussed how he founded and grew IPinfo into a global company, and the importance of figuring out and focusing on the things that really matter when launching a business. The transcription is below, edited for readability. Listen to the episode here. Matt Wolach: Welcome to SaaS-Story in the Making. Are you interested in finding and servicing underserved and unserved markets? Wha

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

Starting a business? Set your sights on what really matters

Taking on Google, catering to developers and building a location API business

Photo: Stephen Monroe [https://unsplash.com/@stevep4?utm_source=medium&utm_medium=referral]The only thing my business IPinfo [https://ipinfo.io] does is help software developers turn IP addresses into location data. I never would have believed it either, but building that simple location API as a side project years ago [https://ipinfo.io/blog/api-side-project-to-250-million-requests-with-0-marketing-budget] has allowed me to quit my job, start a company, and help thousands of developers build

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

Taking on Google, catering to developers and building a location API business

The bootstrapper’s guide to reducing AWS costs

No good deed goes unpunished. I certainly don’t believe that — but when I built an API and put it out there for other people to use for free, the huge AWS bill hit me like a ton of bricks. I built the API [https://ipinfo.io/] as a response to a question on Stack Overflow. It took me less than a day to build and post it. A few months later I learned that the API was getting millions of requests per day. This was great — but I quickly realized that it wasn’t financially sustainable. I was really

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert