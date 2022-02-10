Code Story podcast with Ben Dowling: Where IPinfo came from, and where we’re going
Ben Dowling, Founder and CEO of IPinfo, joined Noah Labhart on Code Story Podcast [https://codestory.co/podcast/bonus-ben-dowling-ipinfo/] to talk all things product road mapping, scalability, and more. In 2013, IPinfo’s founder, Ben Dowling, developed several different side projects. And each of these projects relied on IP data in one way or another. At that time, gathering geolocation insights was a painstaking process that looked something like this: * Downloading a file * Uploading it t