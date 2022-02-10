7 years ago

No good deed goes unpunished. I certainly don’t believe that — but when I built an API and put it out there for other people to use for free, the huge AWS bill hit me like a ton of bricks. I built the API [https://ipinfo.io/] as a response to a question on Stack Overflow. It took me less than a day to build and post it. A few months later I learned that the API was getting millions of requests per day. This was great — but I quickly realized that it wasn’t financially sustainable. I was really