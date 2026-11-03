Starlink Is in 223 Countries, but in India and Ukraine Its IP Addresses Sit Almost Unused

Starlink lists 17,408 IPv4 addresses for India. On an average day between October 4 and 31, 2026, seven of them were in use. In Ukraine, the space Starlink lists nearly quadrupled in a year, to 29,696 addresses, but only 1,161 of them, about 4%, were in use. India is still waiting for final approvals for Starlink, and in February Ukraine cut off unregistered dishes. IPv4 addresses are scarce, and Starlink buys most of its blocks second-hand, so each block it lists for a country is a deliberate choice. Read together, those listings show where Starlink is preparing to grow, sometimes before any launch. They also show where it already carries most of the Internet: 60% of the requests IPinfo sees from Niger and 55% from South Sudan in the week of October 19-25, 2026. You can see some of these findings in our Starlink report published today, The Shape of Starlink's Network . Updated every month, it covers the 223 countries and territories Starlink lists addresses for. It maps how many addresses are in use in each, how fast the network is growing, and how it compares with every other satellite operator. Here is what stood out in it. The report's map shades each country by how many Starlink addresses are active there on an average day. Amber marks countries holding Starlink space with no active users. Listed Is Not the Same as Used The report's active share divides the addresses that sent requests on an average day, October 4–31, 2026, by the addresses Starlink lists for each country, for the 57 countries that hold at least 2,048. India is at the bottom with 0.04%, and Ukraine is second from the bottom at about 4%. At the top are Venezuela (45%, 1,159 of 2,560 addresses), Niger (44%, 1,132 of 2,560), and Nigeria (41%, 2,528 of 6,144). The share of each country's Starlink addresses in use on an average day, October 4–31, 2026, for countries holding at least 2,048. India's addresses are waiting for a launch. Starlink has had its Indian license since mid-2025, but in June security agencies held back the final approvals . Namibia is in a similar place; its regulator rejected Starlink's license in March and upheld the decision in June , and its 512 Starlink addresses are still listed with almost no one on them. Ukraine's are a different story. Starlink has served Ukraine since 2022. Part of the reason so few are in use is likely the whitelist that Ukraine's government and SpaceX put in place in early February 2026, which cut off unregistered terminals, including those used by Russian forces . APNIC's estimate of Starlink users in Ukraine more than halved between January and June, from about 438,000 to 170,000. Yet all of the new space came after the whitelist. Starlink's own list gave Ukraine 7,936 addresses through February 2026, then added more between March and August. About half of the added space had been listed for other countries in January, mostly Switzerland, the US, Germany and Canada, so Starlink moved it to Ukraine from elsewhere in its pool. The data doesn't show why. Vietnam shows what happens when a launch is announced. Starlink confirmed its launch there on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 . Vietnam's addresses had been listed since at least April 19 and carried almost nothing until August 11 in our data, which runs on UTC. Between October 4 and 31, about 150 IPv4 addresses were active on an average day. In a Few Countries, Starlink Is Most of the Internet In a few countries it's the opposite. In Niger and South Sudan, more than half of the Internet requests in IPinfo's CDN request data came over Starlink in the week of October 19–25, 2026: 60% in Niger and 55% in South Sudan. This counts requests, not addresses in use, so it differs from the active share above. Chad was at 44%, Yemen at 41%, and Zimbabwe at 40%, while in the United States the share was 0.6%, fewer than 1 in 100. These are countries where fiber and mobile networks are thin, and a dish on a roof can stand in for a network that would take years to build. The list only includes countries with at least 1 million people online, so tiny islands where Starlink is nearly everything don't crowd the top. Share of each country's Internet requests that came over Starlink, October 19–25, 2026, for countries with at least 1 million people online. Source: IPinfo CDN request data and IPinfo geolocation.

Country Requests over Starlink, October 19–25, 2026 (IPinfo CDN request data) Users on Starlink, September 30, 2026 (APNIC estimate) Niger 60% 57% South Sudan 55% 44% Chad 44% 46% Yemen 41% 45% Zimbabwe 40% 36% Madagascar 32% 19% Haiti 23% 13% Sudan 19% 28%

APNIC, the registry for the Asia-Pacific region, estimates how many people use each network from ad samples. That is a completely separate method, and for Niger, Chad, Yemen, and Zimbabwe it lands within a few points of ours. Yemen's number may include ships at sea; Geoff Huston at APNIC has shown that Red Sea shipping gets counted as Yemen . A share of requests is not a share of people. A home on Starlink, often with several devices behind one dish, can make more requests than a phone on a mobile network, and Starlink's terms allow reselling access as community Wi-Fi . That likely explains the biggest gap in the table, Madagascar: 32% in our data and 19% in APNIC's estimate. In the week of October 5, each Starlink address there made about twice as many requests as one on Telma, the main mobile network. The share is still rising. Measured one week a month, South Sudan went from 45% in the week of February 9, 2026, to 55% in the week of October 19, Chad from 33% to 44%, and Zimbabwe from 31% to 40%. Niger stayed between 55% and 63%. 58 New Countries and Territories in a Year IPinfo places Starlink's addresses using Starlink's own geofeed, a public file that says which block of addresses is used in which city, and counts a country once Starlink lists at least 256 addresses for it. Between October 31, 2025, and October 31, 2026, Starlink space appeared in 58 countries and territories that had none a year earlier, 22 of them territories such as Greenland, Gibraltar, and the Cayman Islands, taking the total from 165 to 223. Starlink's own figure is "more than 160" markets, but the two measure different things. Starlink's counts where service is on sale, while a listing can come before any launch. The report's growth section: countries with Starlink space, IPv4 addresses held, and IPv6's share of traffic by month, with the 58 countries and territories new since October 31, 2025. The list also works like a launch calendar. Cambodia's telecom regulator said SpaceX has no license to operate in the country on August 22, 2025, and that importing, selling, or using Starlink kits is illegal. In September 2026, Starlink began listing a block of addresses for Phnom Penh. Between September 16 and 18 those addresses started carrying traffic, about 16 of them a day, counting IPv4 and IPv6. Cambodia was one of five countries that appeared in the feed for the first time that month: September 3: Morocco (Rabat)

September 9: Cambodia (Phnom Penh) and Laos (Vientiane)

September 10: Tunisia (Tunis) and the Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville) Starlink announced each block to the rest of the Internet within days of listing it. Until September 15, none had any users. Our traffic data has no records for September 16 and 17. On September 18, the first day with data again, all five were active. Four have stayed that way through October. In Cambodia, use fell to one or two addresses a day from October 21, although Starlink still lists the block. Active Starlink addresses a day (IPv4 and IPv6) in the five countries first listed in September 2026, August 15 to October 31, 2026. Daily averages for September 18–23, with IPv4 for October 4–31 next to them:

Country Active IPv4, September 18–23 Active IPv6, September 18–23 Active IPv4, October 4–31 Morocco about 160 about 320 about 190 Republic of the Congo about 110 about 90 about 120 Laos about 60 about 90 about 60 Tunisia about 40 about 20 about 40 Cambodia about 10 about 6 about 6