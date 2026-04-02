A New Documentation Experience Built for Developers and AI

We've always believed that great developer tools start with great documentation. That's why we've completely redesigned our documentation portal from the ground up, rethinking not just how it looks, but how it works for both human developers and the AI tools increasingly part of their workflow.

Rather than walk you through every detail here, we put together a short video tour that shows the new experience in action:

In this post, we want to highlight the thinking behind the redesign and what it means for you.

Exploration Over Navigation

The previous docs did their job, but finding what you needed often meant already knowing where to look. The new portal is built around exploration: quick links surface frequently visited sections, a popular resources area points to standalone guides, and the overall structure is designed to reduce the clicks between you and the answer you need.

A First-Class Experience for LLMs

One of the biggest motivations for this redesign was making our documentation genuinely useful for GenAI and LLM-based tools. Every page can be converted to clean, machine-readable Markdown with no residual HTML or web artifacts. We've also introduced dedicated LLM resources, including an llms.txt file that provides context about our documentation and an llms-full.txt file that aggregates the entire documentation into a single, AI-ready Markdown file. If you're building with conversational AI or using LLM-powered coding assistants, these resources are designed to plug right into your workflow.

OpenAPI and Schema Support

Our OpenAPI documentation is detailed, well-maintained, and fully aligned with the rest of the portal. API schemas are now presented in two formats: a table view for quick human readability and a dedicated schema section that works well for both developers and LLMs.

Solution-First Developer Experience

We focused on making the docs actionable. The code snippet library is designed around copy, paste, and go, with support for multiple products, easy copy buttons, and example API responses so you can see exactly what to expect. We also feature our full library of integrations directly in the documentation with links to relevant guides.

Small Details That Matter

We also invested in the reading experience itself: a book-style page-by-page flow, collapsible navigation, a "back to top" button, and a feedback option on every page so you can tell us what's working and what isn't.