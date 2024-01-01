IPinfo for EdTech
By 2026, the global online e-learning market is expected to grow to $400 million. However, the education sector is now a target for bad actors like ransomware, data breaches, payment fraud, and malware attacks. While addressing these threats, e-learning platforms also need to provide welcoming experiences for global website users. IPinfo supports secure and user-friendly Edtech platforms with accurate IP data.
Accurate data for reliable context
Over the years, we've processed terabytes of IP information to ensure that our customers get the most accurate data on the web. Plus, our IP address data is updated every day and is maintained by our in-house data experts. The result is that Edtech can rely on these IP insights.
Develop secure Edtech platforms
IPinfo supports Edtech platforms with accurate IP data. Our datasets are used to develop threat intelligence and fraud prevention measures for online learning platforms and learning management systems. We do the busy work and gather accurate data. So you can focus on safe, friendly learning environments.
How IPinfo empowers EdTech
