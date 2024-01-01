Contest Terms and Conditions

Thank you for your interest in participating in the Great IP Hunt.

The Great IP Hunt or the Huntathon is administered by IPinfo and the selection of winners is at IPinfo’s sole discretion. To participate you must be an IPinfo user and by continuing, you agree to IPinfo's Terms of Service and acknowledge IPinfo's Privacy Policy.

Contest Duration The main contest is open from 23th October, 2023 to 7th November, 2023.

Extension of Contest Period IPinfo reserves the right to extend the contest duration beyond the initial dates mentioned. The extension of the contest duration may occur at the sole discretion of IPinfo and may continue for an undefined duration. In the event of an extension, IPinfo shall provide notice to all participants through IPinfo’s official communication channels.

Post-Contest Activities Following the conclusion of the contest, there may be additional activities, promotions, or events, hereinafter referred to as "Post-Contest Activities," which may be organized and conducted by IPinfo. These Post-Contest Activities shall be governed by the same terms and conditions that apply to the contest. Participants are advised to regularly check IPinfo’s official communication channels for updates regarding Post-Contest Activities.

Multiple Submissions Participants are allowed to submit multiple entries to the contest. Each submission will be evaluated separately and must comply with all the rules and requirements set forth in this contest.

Eligibility of Winners for Multiple Prizes Winning participants are eligible to receive multiple different prizes in the contest. A participant may be selected as a winner for more than one submission, provided that each submission complies with the terms and conditions of the contest.

Prize Distribution IPinfo shall determine the distribution of prizes to winning participants, including the method of award, prize allocation, and any associated terms and conditions. The specifics of prize distribution will be communicated to the winners through the IPinfo’s official communication channels.

Entry Requirements To enter, participants must:

Sign up for an IPinfo account

Sign up for the Huntathon using a unique username

Download our IPinfo App (iOS and Android)

Turn on location permission for the app.

Log in to a public WiFi hotspot to get an unique IP address.

Check the IPinfo app for the IP address information of their connection

Ownership You warrant that all materials submitted are your rightful property and do not infringe upon third-party rights. You agree to indemnify IPinfo against any claims, losses, damages, or expenses arising from any infringement or violation of third-party intellectual property rights.

Eligibility You may not participate if you are a resident of a country, state, province, or territory where local laws or regulations prohibit your participation or your ability to receive prizes, in accordance with relevant legal requirements.

Amendment of Terms IPinfo reserves the right to change or alter these terms and conditions at any time by posting amended terms on the contest's website.

Contest Cancellation IPinfo reserves the right to suspend, discontinue, or cancel the contest for any reason. In such an event, no claims may be made against IPinfo and IPinfo shall not be liable for any losses or damages incurred or suffered.