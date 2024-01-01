Powering Microsoft Copilot for Security with IPinfo's Comprehensive IP Intelligence
Copilot for Security combines advanced large language models (LLMs) from OpenAI with large-scale data—IPinfo is the first and only IP data provider offering industry-leading IP address insights and geolocation data.
Benefits of the Microsoft Copilot for Security and IPinfo Integration
With this integration, Copilot for Security users can now get:
Enhanced threat detection
Improved incident response
Streamlined security operations
Realtime, accurate IP intelligence
Microsoft Copilot for Security and IPinfo Video Demo
Watch our video demonstration to see Copilot for Security in action. You’ll learn how IPinfo data is used and better understand the value of the integration.
Data Highlights
The plugin provides data including:
IP geolocation data identifying the physical location of a device, like the city and country
ASN (Autonomous Systems Number) and ISP data identifying the unique number assigned to a network or group of networks and the company that provides internet to the device
IP to Company data mapping an IP address to an associated business, including its name, industry, and network location
IP to Privacy detection data determining whether an IP address is associated with a VPN, proxy, or Tor network
WHOIS data containing publicly accessible information about the ownership, registration, and contact details of an IP address
Use Cases
With the Microsoft Copilot for Security and IPinfo integration, organizations have contextualized data they can use to mitigate threats and improve customer experience. These insights can be used for:
- Indicators of compromise identification, such as traffic coming in from known malicious IP addresses.
- Threat intelligence, including immediate threats, like an IP address with a location in a blocked country, or historical indicators, like a previously malicious IP address, that can be documented and retained for future prevention purposes.
- Log analysis and enrichment, which monitors and detects security incidents and enhances raw data with information like an IP address’s domain and location.
- Reduction of alert fatigue, providing more context when an alert comes in so a security engineer can more easily identify an appropriate course of action.
- Incident response, allowing for more efficient threat mitigation from detection to resolution.
Why Copilot for Security?
Gaining access to IPinfo data in Microsoft Copilot for security represents a new era of advanced cybersecurity offering:
01
Enhanced IP data that's peerless in quality and depth
02
Regular updates for faster threat detection
03
Instant API requests on IP data
04
Greater accessibility that makes IP analysis tools more widely available
Learn More and Get Started
For detailed product information, visit our Microsoft documentation page.
IPinfo’s mission is to provide comprehensive and accurate IP data, empowering security teams to make better decisions. Analysts using Microsoft’s security tools now have even more resources to harness IPinfo’s insights into safeguarding their organizations. Contact IPinfo to get started today.