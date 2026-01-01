What Is Impossible Travel?

Impossible Travel

Overview of Impossible Travel

The concept of impossible travel is commonly used in security and fraud detection systems to identify suspicious login patterns. It relies on comparing the geolocation of sequential login attempts against the time elapsed between them. If the distance between the two locations exceeds what is physically possible to travel within the given time, the event is flagged as suspicious. This can indicate that an account has been compromised and is being accessed from multiple locations, or that anonymization tools such as VPNs, proxies, or Tor are being used to mask the true origin of the login.

Why Impossible Travel Is Important

Detecting impossible travel is an effective way to uncover potentially fraudulent or unauthorized account access. For security teams, it serves as a strong signal that an account may have been taken over and that additional verification steps should be triggered. In regulated industries, identifying impossible travel events can also support compliance by preventing unauthorized cross-border access to sensitive data. For fraud prevention teams, it provides a valuable rule in scoring models, helping to reduce the risk of false positives by combining location anomalies with other contextual factors.

How IPinfo Handles Impossible Travel Detection

IPinfo provides the high-accuracy geolocation and privacy detection data needed to power impossible travel logic. City-level coordinates, accuracy radius ( geo.radius ), and change-tracking timestamps ( geo.changed ) from the IPinfo Plus dataset help determine the confidence and freshness of location data. Privacy flags such as is_vpn , is_proxy , and is_tor can indicate whether the apparent location change is due to anonymization services rather than actual movement. By combining these fields, organizations can implement robust impossible travel detection that distinguishes between legitimate travel, infrastructure-related location shifts, and genuinely suspicious activity.

