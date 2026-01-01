What Are DNS Servers?

DNS servers are the backbone of the internet's naming system. They hold databases that store records linking domain names to their corresponding IP addresses. When your device needs to access a website, it queries a DNS server to find the IP address associated with the domain name.

Why DNS Servers Are Important

Without DNS servers, domain names wouldn't work, and users would need to remember raw IPs. For businesses, knowing which DNS servers are in play can reveal hosting arrangements, security risks (e.g., malicious resolvers), or misconfigurations that affect availability.

How IPinfo Relates to DNS Servers

IPinfo not only supports reverse DNS lookups but also identifies IPs that act as DNS infrastructure. Using data such as ASN, hosting flags, and the Nameserver tag, users can map domains to their authoritative or recursive servers, investigate suspicious DNS activity, and gain a better understanding of network dependencies.

