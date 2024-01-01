The Developer's Guide to IP Data and Website Customizations
Learn the best scripts to customize your website
As organizations go global, website personalization is more important than ever before. Learn how to filter bot traffic, how to customize by country, and learn which IP datasets are the best for online personalization.
What's inside?
- IP data and its impact on website performance
- How to automatically detect visitors’ countries
- How to detect fraudulent transactions
- How to filter bot traffic
- How to measure the distance between two points
- How to get full country names
- How to customize by country
- How to replace current position
