Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Modern Governments and IP data

Modern Governments and IP data

Discover how to use IP address data for government organizations

Cybercrime costs upwards of $13 billion per year for the US alone. During the pandemic, governments moved away from in-person systems in order to keep operating, but many weren’t prepared to develop digital platforms at scale. This guide provides tips, recommended datasets, and a way forward for governments that need to develop secure and scalable online systems. Discover how other organizations use IP data to develop digital platforms!

What's inside?

  • Can government organizations rely on IP address data?
  • How IP data is being used by governments around the globe
  • The most useful IP address data for governments
  • How to get started with IP address data
  • Case Study: Estonia and digital governments
Contact us

Explore more e-books

  • You Can Prevent Fraud

    You Can Prevent Fraud

  • Choosing the Right IP Address Data Provider

    Choosing the Right IP Address Data Provider