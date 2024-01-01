The Essential Guide to IP Data for Web Personalization
Discover how other organizations use IP data to personalize their website.
Over 70 percent of purchases in healthcare, banking, dining, and hotels are directly tied to positive buyer experiences. As organizations go global, website personalization is more important than ever before. Learn how to localize site appearance, offers, content, policies, and more.
What's inside?
- IP data and their impact on website performance
- How IP data fuels website personalization
- How to reduce friction in the buyer journey with IP data
- How to personalize landing pages pre-signup
- IP data strategies to optimize the customer experience
Explore more e-books
You Can Prevent Fraud
The Essential Guide to Anonymous IPs and Privacy Detection Data