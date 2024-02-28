Data quality Accuracy remains paramount for any IP geolocation service. MaxMind and IPinfo make similar precision claims, but subtle distinctions emerge upon deeper inspection. Accuracy findings A recent analysis using ground truth data from an independent source revealed that in a 30-kilometer radius, IPinfo has better precision in 56 percent of countries. Narrow the scope to 10 kilometers and that difference jumps up to 68 percent better accuracy than MaxMind. Screenshot of ipinfo.io/ 95.181.238.110 taken February 28th 2024 IPinfo leverages a worldwide network of probe systems to provide the most accurate geolocation data. We use this network to eliminate discrepancies in data such as the address above, which most providers place in the Bahamas based on associated metadata. The IP actually resides in a data center in New Jersey, and we prove this based on additional sources of data. ‍Database updates IPinfo’s probe network updates our databases every day. MaxMind refreshes its databases once per week. MaxMind offers detection of a larger number of VPN providers. However, quality trumps quantity for IP data accuracy. Customers report that MaxMind's VPN identification suffers from many false positives - incorrectly flagging legitimate traffic as VPN users. Retailers can lose sales opportunities, media sites reach fewer real viewers, and user experience suffers. ‍Bad Data has a Blast Radius Inaccurate data has real-world consequences. A 2016 lawsuit in Kansas was the culmination of nearly fourteen years of MaxMind’s database rerouting unidentified IP addresses to a residence in the center of the U.S. This repeatedly and erroneously sent law enforcement to their doorstep to investigate instances of fraud, theft, kidnapping, and other illegal activity.

Cost and pricing IPinfo’s pricing IPinfo’s plans are open. We list our prices on our website for all to see. Nothing to hide. No extra fees. And no credit card details are required to start a free account. Additionally, customers at IPinfo don’t need a company domain to sign up. Users can test our geolocation API and some ASN data for free up to 50,000 requests per month. Plus, we offer another free trial of all our APIs on top of our free plan. Sign up See pricing We also offer metered billing when customers use up their monthly quota of lookups. And while this avoids service disruption, it’s also an optional feature that users can enable or disable at their discretion. MaxMind’s pricing MaxMind offers less transparency in pricing. Their minFraud service is priced per API request ($0.005 for each). But if customers want more than just IP risk scores, custom rules, and custom inputs, they’ll have to pay more for each individual request.

Support systems IPinfo and MaxMind have different approaches in this area. Response time IPinfo has a global support team. We answer support inquiries the same business day they are raised. Our team covers all time zones, and we’re dedicated to friendly, personal, and helpful responses. MaxMind’s team, on the other hand, is located only in the US and Canada. The result is that customers may experience slower response times depending on their location or the time of day. Additionally, MaxMind does not offer official support for the GeoLite 2 Database. Responsive customer service is crucial for organizations leveraging IP intelligence across key functions. Fraud analysis, web personalization, targeted advertising - these mission-critical workflows all rely on real-time data flexibility impossible with slow or inadequate support.

Ease of use and free plans There are also some points of comparison worth mentioning when it comes to API-related features. “ We used MaxMind before, but the IPinfo’s API was much better. ” Hans-Ulrich Kuhn Head of Web Development & IT , Cytoplan Integrations MaxMind offers integrations, but many of these aren’t supported by MaxMind or are difficult to find. In contrast, IPinfo offers a variety of supported integrations. And this list is constantly growing. Explore integrations Free plans MaxMind downgrades the accuracy of their free offerings as compared to their paid plans. Here is a comparison of the free offerings from each provider: MaxMind IPinfo Downloadable database for free Downloadable database for free Free API and downloadable databases Free API and downloadable databases Limited free API access (US$5 worth of access) Limited free API access (US$5 worth of access) Additional IP to Country and ASN data for free Additional IP to Country and ASN data for free Reduced accuracy for free data Reduced accuracy for free data No reduction in accuracy for free data No reduction in accuracy for free data No additional support for free data No additional support for free data Same support system from our data experts Same support system from our data experts 1,000 requests per day (~30k/month) 1,000 requests per day (~30k/month) 50,000 requests per month 50,000 requests per month IPinfo prioritizes a robust free version to offer support to academic researchers, investigators, journalists, and other non-profits who are making a difference around the world. Plus, we want potential paying customers to test the true accuracy of our data for themselves before investing in paid plans. It’s also important to mention that we don’t downgrade the quality of the data you receive as a free user. All of our free plans offer data with the same accuracy as that offered in our paid plans. This data is regularly updated by our in-house team of data experts so users get the most reliable information possible. Sign up for free Support for developers IPinfo and MaxMind also offer different levels of support when it comes to developers. For instance, here are the libraries both offer: Libraries IPinfo MaxMind ️ PHP ️ Python ️ Perl ️ Java ️ C# ️ Ruby ️ Go ️ Rust ️ NodeJS IPinfo also offers several additional frameworks such as Django, Laravel, and Rails. And since we work with so many innovative leaders across many industries, there are plenty of third-party libraries to help developers get started. Migration IPinfo makes using IP intelligence and geolocation data easy, and migration is also simple. We have created a migration guide to help users begin taking advantage of all we have to offer.