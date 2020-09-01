What is a geofeed and how to set up one?

Since IP address information can affect everything from customer service to pinpointed marketing to personalized consumer experiences, many brands want a way to communicate updated prefixes with our team.

For Internet Service Providers (ISPs) especially, sharing data can positively impact the kind of location-dependent content and services their users can access.

Sound time consuming? Luckily, there’s an efficient way to communicate IP changes when needed. In one word, it’s called a geofeed.

What is a geofeed?

At the most basic level, a geofeed is a list of IP addresses with other relevant geolocation information. They’re used to correct data errors that result from altered prefixes or other variables that affect geolocation.

According to Google, this is the whole purpose of feeds in the first place - to enable different companies to communicate geolocation data changes.

The result of shared feeds is that IP address databases can be updated and improved with very little hassle on your end.

1. More efficient communication

Many times the reason IP databases aren’t updated quickly is due to communication breakdowns. But geofeeds clean up what can be a time-consuming process, saving time for your team in the long run.

The reality is that updates take time - time ISPs and other brands need to be investing elsewhere. But feeds allow our data team to pinpoint the problem before it ever becomes an issue for customers.

3. Efficient data processing

Data processing is another factor that can impact how quickly IP addresses are updated. Since feeds use a standardized format that’s easily processed, IPinfo can accurately correct any inconsistencies in our own database.

4. Better customer satisfaction

IP address errors can have a negative effect on buyers. But with a geofeed, our team can update IP address discrepancies long before they ever affect customers.

Not sure how to get started? Here are three quick steps to set up a feed.

How to set up a geofeed

The reality is that IPinfo draws from a myriad of sources, including purchased proprietary feeds and, you guessed it... geofeeds. But beyond this, our own curated sources and algorithms create a powerhouse of data accuracy.

In other words, we do everything possible to ensure our database has the most accurate information. But since we’re one of the largest IP data providers, ISPs often benefit by sharing feeds with us.

So if you’re an ISP or a brand who simply sees the value geofeeds can provide for your customer experiences in the long run, these are the next action steps to take.

1. What should be in your feed?

Technically, according to Google, the only official requirement for a geofeed is IP addresses. That being said, the more information within a feed, the better outcome you can expect.

While we here at IPinfo can process various formats, the best for us to work with is described in depth at this link. To boil it down, here are the various data pieces you could include:

IP address Alpha2code Region City Postal code Prefixes with no geolocation information

For those visual learners among us, here’s what a geofeed looks like using this format:

37.252.255.0/24,RU,RU-SPE,Saint Petersburg,, 64.34.120.0/22,CA,CA-ON,Toronto,, 79.133.43.0/24,AT,AT-9,Vienna,1060, 91.209.89.0/24,AT,AT-9,Vienna,1060,

2. Where to host a feed?

Automatic geofeeds are ideal since it’s less time consuming over the long run. But if you don’t have anywhere to host one, there are several other good options.

For starters, you could share updated information via Google Docs. Simply share the CSV export URL with us, and we’ll regularly fetch that data to compare with our own sources.

If a Google Doc isn’t ideal for you, then email us a CSV or share those details another way. We’ll figure out a way to process the data either way because we want your customers to have the best experience possible with your brand.

Ideally, a feed should be updated automatically whenever range data is being updated. Again, geofeeds help us batch-process ISP data, saving you time and frustration in the long run.

With access to your geolocation updates, our data experts can seamlessly adjust the digital world around your customers so they can access the content and services they need. In the end, you look like the hero to your buyers simply by setting up an automatic geofeed.

How geofeeds help your customers

To boil all of this down, geofeeds impact real life. Not convinced? Let’s look at a true to life situation.

Real life: To follow the season… or not

Imagine a hardcore football fan who wants to follow their team’s season play by play. If they’re like many viewers these days, a streaming service or app like Hulu is the way to go.

However, their IP address wasn’t correct in the database Hulu uses. As a result, the subscription almost never lets this user view the games they care about most.

Let’s stop here, though, because this isn’t some random illustration pulled out of a hat. This exact scenario happened to one of our customers! Their IP address was listed as Strongsville, Ohio... fifteen minutes from where they actually lived.

Because of this, the NHL.TV app blacked out these customers from being able to view the Penguins’ professional ice hockey games. Therefore, these users couldn’t watch their favorite team, probably the very reason they purchased the subscription in the first place.

In other words, a geofeed could’ve prevented this problem before it ever happened. Then the customer could watch their Penguins right away, no questions asked.

Endless real world uses

But geofeeds can also help prevent other issues for customers. Since IP data has so many real life applications, the scenarios are endless.

For instance, inaccurate IP address information can affect users' experiences on websites. Everything from language to the kind of forms they see can be improved by geolocation data.

For companies using this data to personalize marketing content or purchasing recommendations, it can make the difference between more conversions or not.

All this to say, geofeeds help clean up IP address discrepancies so that customers receive the most seamless experience possible.

Still have more questions or concerns about setting up a geofeed? Our team of friendly experts is ready to help!