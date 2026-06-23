IPinfo Recognized in 2026 Snowflake Report Highlighting the Future of AI-Driven Marketing

I’m pleased to share that IPinfo has been recognized in Snowflake's The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Governing the Agentic Enterprise report for the fifth year in a row.

Recognition of our valuable partnership with Snowflake is always gratifying, but what stood out to me about this year's report went beyond the inclusion of IPinfo. The report captures a broader shift I’ve been observing everywhere.

We're moving beyond a world where AI simply assists people. Increasingly, AI systems are making decisions, taking actions, and triggering workflows on their own. Whether it's determining which audience to target, evaluating the quality of incoming traffic, personalizing experiences, or helping identify fraud, more actions are being delegated to automated systems every day.

That shift transforms the importance of the data underneath those actions. Every automated action depends on context. Every model depends on inputs. Every decision depends on the quality of the signals available at the moment it is made.

That creates a different standard for data providers, necessitating that data be current and grounded in current internet behavior, not reflect how it behaved months or even days ago. Location changes, infrastructure changes, networks are reassigned, VPN providers expand, and residential proxy networks rotate constantly. The internet is a dynamic environment, and as organizations grow more dependent on automated systems, those systems need trustworthy signals on which to base their decisions.

That's why we've spent years investing in ProbeNet, our internet measurement platform. Rather than relying solely on static records, we continuously observe and verify internet behavior to build datasets based on active measurement rather than assumption.

Through the Snowflake Marketplace, our customers can access that intelligence directly inside the environments where data is already being analyzed and activated. Internet data becomes part of the workflow itself, helping teams improve targeting, strengthen fraud prevention, support compliance initiatives, and build AI-driven processes on top of signals they can trust.

As AI becomes responsible for more operational decisions, trusted internet context becomes foundational. Organizations need signals they can inspect, validate, and act on with confidence.

Our continued recognition in this report reflects something we've believed for a long time: better decisions start with better context.