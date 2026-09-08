Meet IPinfo at DMEXCO 2026: More Detailed Context From the IP Layer

On September 23 and 24, I’ll be at DMEXCO with several of my colleagues, talking with adtech companies about how much they can learn from the IP layer.

I’ve been closely involved in bringing some of our newest use cases to market, like IPinfo Places, so I’m especially looking forward to showing people what we’ve been building. We’ll also be releasing a new white paper exploring the role IP intelligence can play across the advertising ecosystem.

Between the two, we’ll have a lot to talk about in Cologne.

Adding Place Context to Geolocation

Geolocation already plays a fundamental role in digital advertising. But there are situations where knowing the city associated with an IP only gets you so far.

IPinfo Places adds another layer.

When traffic comes through public Wi-Fi at a hotel, airport, stadium, university, shopping center, or another public venue, the geolocation itself offers only part of the picture. Knowing the place associated with that connection can add useful context for how that traffic is targeted and measured.

For adtech buyers, that creates new opportunities for geotargeting and measurement. A geographic point becomes more useful when there’s context around what exists there, whether that’s a coffee shop, hotel, or sports stadium. And when campaigns depend on DMA-level precision, that additional location context can help platforms understand where Wi-Fi-connected traffic originates.

Places builds on the geolocation data adtech platforms already use. Country, region, city, and coordinates remain the foundation, with place context providing more detail when the available observations support it.

A Broader Look at IP Intelligence in AdTech

IPinfo Places is one part of a much bigger picture. At DMEXCO, we’ll also be releasing a new white paper about how IP intelligence supports different participants across the advertising ecosystem.

DSPs, SSPs, publishers, measurement providers, and fraud platforms all encounter the same horizontal IP layer. The questions they ask of it differ, but the underlying opportunity is the same: getting more useful context from a signal that's already present across web, in-app, and CTV.

The paper focuses on four opportunities:

Traffic quality you can measure. Residential proxies expose a major blind spot in existing IVT detection. In the supply we analyzed, every sample that had already passed through verification still contained residential proxy exposure, in some cases exceeding 50%. Adding residential proxy detection increased the amount of visible IVT by roughly 20x.

Residential proxies expose a major blind spot in existing IVT detection. In the supply we analyzed, every sample that had already passed through verification still contained residential proxy exposure, in some cases exceeding 50%. Adding residential proxy detection increased the amount of visible IVT by roughly 20x. Location you can verify. Geolocation accuracy can be tested against physical observations rather than established through agreement between providers. Active internet measurement, combined with signals such as an accuracy radius, gives adtech platforms evidence for how precisely a location can be supported.

Geolocation accuracy can be tested against physical observations rather than established through agreement between providers. Active internet measurement, combined with signals such as an accuracy radius, gives adtech platforms evidence for how precisely a location can be supported. Context without identity. As cookies, MAIDs, and other identifiers become less available, the IP layer remains present across web, in-app, and CTV. Network signals such as ASN, carrier, hosting, privacy, and residential proxy data add context about the connection.

As cookies, MAIDs, and other identifiers become less available, the IP layer remains present across web, in-app, and CTV. Network signals such as ASN, carrier, hosting, privacy, and residential proxy data add context about the connection. Places you can target. As I mentioned, public Wi-Fi observations can associate an IP with building-level venue context such as a hotel, airport, or stadium, without GPS or a device ID. That opens another dimension of location intelligence for targeting and measurement.

Let’s Talk in Cologne

We’ll have plenty to talk about at booth A043 in Hall 6.1. If you’ll be at DMEXCO too, come find the IPinfo team.

I’m looking forward to showing you what we’ve been building, sharing some of what we’ve learned through the new research, and hearing how new opportunities are showing up across the industry.