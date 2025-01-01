Attribution is required when using IPinfo Lite, our free tier, and may also apply to other services depending on your license. Adding attribution is simple, usually just a small credit in your app or site footer. It helps keep IPinfo Lite free and promotes trusted data sources.

Attribution Guidelines

If your use of IPinfo data includes an attribution requirement — whether as part of our IPinfo Lite free offering (licensed under Creative Commons) or a specific Enterprise agreement — this page outlines how to credit us properly.

Providing attribution helps us support the broader developer community, maintain transparency around data usage, and celebrate the amazing projects built with IPinfo data.