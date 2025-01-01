Attribution is required when using IPinfo Lite, our free tier, and may also apply to other services depending on your license. Adding attribution is simple, usually just a small credit in your app or site footer. It helps keep IPinfo Lite free and promotes trusted data sources.
If your use of IPinfo data includes an attribution requirement — whether as part of our IPinfo Lite free offering (licensed under Creative Commons) or a specific Enterprise agreement — this page outlines how to credit us properly.
Providing attribution helps us support the broader developer community, maintain transparency around data usage, and celebrate the amazing projects built with IPinfo data.
In most cases, attribution can be included with a simple line like this:
Where appropriate, this should be added:
If you're not sure whether attribution is required for your usage, feel free to contact us or check your service agreement.
By attributing IPinfo and sharing your project:
You stay compliant with any attribution
requirements tied to your usage
You help others discover trusted data
sources
You support the IPinfo community and
visibility