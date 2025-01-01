IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database My IP ↗or

Using IPinfo Data in Your Project? Please Add Attribution

Attribution is required when using IPinfo Lite, our free tier, and may also apply to other services depending on your license. Adding attribution is simple, usually just a small credit in your app or site footer. It helps keep IPinfo Lite free and promotes trusted data sources.

Attribution Guidelines

If your use of IPinfo data includes an attribution requirement — whether as part of our IPinfo Lite free offering (licensed under Creative Commons) or a specific Enterprise agreement — this page outlines how to credit us properly.

Providing attribution helps us support the broader developer community, maintain transparency around data usage, and celebrate the amazing projects built with IPinfo data.

How to Attribute IPinfo Data

In most cases, attribution can be included with a simple line like this:

Where appropriate, this should be added:

  • In your app's footer or credits section
  • On documentation or public-facing datasets
  • In academic papers, blog posts, or GitHub README files

If you're not sure whether attribution is required for your usage, feel free to contact us or check your service agreement.

Why Attribution (and Sharing) Matters

By attributing IPinfo and sharing your project:

You stay compliant with any attribution requirements tied to your usage

You help others discover trusted data sources

You support the IPinfo community and visibility