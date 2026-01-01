What Is Satellite Internet?

Satellite

Overview of Satellite

Satellite internet relies on satellites to transmit and receive data between a customer's satellite dish and a network operations center on the ground. Unlike fixed-line or mobile broadband, satellite connections cover vast geographic areas and can deliver connectivity to remote regions, ships, aircraft, and rural communities. However, due to the physical distance that signals must travel, latency is typically higher compared to terrestrial connections. In IP geolocation data, satellite IPs often resolve to the location of the satellite provider's ground station rather than the end user's precise location.

Why Satellite Detection Is Important

Identifying satellite-based connections helps organizations account for performance characteristics and potential location inaccuracy. For example, higher latency may affect time-sensitive applications, while the geolocation radius for satellite IPs is often much larger, reducing the precision of city-level location targeting. From a security perspective, knowing that a connection is satellite-based can influence fraud scoring, compliance enforcement, and traffic optimization. It can also help filter out certain false positives in impossible travel detection, where large geographic jumps may be normal for satellite routes.

How IPinfo Detects Satellite Connections

IPinfo has a satellite tag, and includes the is_satellite flag in its more advanced datasets to indicate whether an IP address is associated with satellite internet infrastructure. This classification is powered by ASN data and provider identification. By pairing is_satellite with geolocation radius ( geo.radius ), carrier details, and privacy detection fields, customers can make more informed decisions about handling traffic from satellite connections. This insight supports accurate analytics, optimized routing, and security workflows that account for the unique traits of satellite internet.

Links to Related Documentation and Tooling