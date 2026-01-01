What Is GeoDNS?

GeoDNS

Overview of GeoDNS

When a user queries a domain, a GeoDNS-enabled DNS server evaluates the requester's IP address to determine their approximate location and responds with an IP address for the server closest to them or best suited for that region. This approach improves latency, load distribution, and regional content delivery. GeoDNS is commonly used by global content delivery networks (CDNs), SaaS platforms, and enterprises with distributed infrastructure. Configuration may be handled through specialized DNS services that integrate geolocation logic into DNS resolution.

Why GeoDNS Data Is Important

GeoDNS affects how IP geolocation and attribution are interpreted. Because users are routed to region-specific servers, the IP address returned may reflect the location of the CDN edge or data center rather than the end user. For security teams, this can complicate location-based decision-making or fraud detection. For performance monitoring, knowing that GeoDNS is in play helps explain variations in routing paths and latency.

How IPinfo Handles GeoDNS Data

IPinfo provides a geodns tag that identifies DNS resolvers returning different results based on the client geolocation.

