What Is a DNS Lookup?

DNS Lookup

Overview of DNS Lookup

DNS lookup is how your devices find website IP addresses. You enter a domain (like ipinfo.io), and DNS servers translate it to an IP (like 104.21.27.19) so your browser can connect. This involves queries through DNS servers to find the correct IP address for the domain.

Why DNS Lookup Is Important

It's fundamental for web browsing, email, and online apps. Without it, you'd need to use IP addresses directly. Fast, reliable DNS lookup is key for good internet performance. Understanding it helps with network troubleshooting and security analysis. For IPinfo users, knowing which IP is behind a domain helps with attribution, detecting malicious infrastructure, and correlating domains with hosting or ASN data.

How IPinfo Relates to DNS Lookup

IPinfo connects DNS lookups to enriched IP intelligence. When a domain resolves to an IP, users can immediately see details such as ASN, geolocation, hosting status, and privacy flags. This context helps with attribution, fraud detection, and infrastructure mapping. We also provide reverse DNS lookups to map IPs back to domains. For deeper domain-level insights, our partner company Host.io offers hosted domain data and related DNS records.

Links to Related Documentation and Tooling