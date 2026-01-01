What Is DNS?

Overview of DNS

The Domain Name System (DNS) acts as the internet's phonebook. When a user types a website address (domain name) into their browser, the browser needs to know the corresponding IP address to connect to the web server hosting that site. DNS is the system that performs this translation. This process involves a network of DNS servers working together in a hierarchical structure, ultimately allowing the website to be accessed. In summary, DNS is the Internet's phonebook. It translates domain names (like ipinfo.io) into IP addresses so browsers can connect to servers. Reverse DNS does the opposite: it maps an IP address back to a domain.

Why DNS Information Is Important

A comprehensive understanding of both forward and reverse DNS is vital for network management, troubleshooting, and security. Properly configured forward DNS ensures websites and online services are accessible to users. Reverse DNS provides crucial context for IP addresses.

Reverse DNS provides crucial context by revealing whether an IP address belongs to a hosting provider, a mail server, or a recognized organization, aiding in attribution, fraud detection, and infrastructure mapping.

How IPinfo Relates to DNS Information

IPinfo makes DNS context actionable by linking reverse DNS results with enriched IP data such as ASN, hosting, and privacy flags. This allows users to quickly map IPs to domains, investigate suspicious activity, and better understand network infrastructure. For deeper domain-level intelligence, such as hosted domains, subdomains, and DNS record details, users can also leverage our partner company Host.io.

