Your IPinfo Databases Just Shrank by Up to 81%

If you download IPinfo databases in MMDB format, you may have noticed your files shrinking. Your data is fully intact. The files are smaller because of an optimization we rolled out across all our datasets.

The data inside is byte-for-byte identical, with every network, field, and lookup result preserved. Only the file size has changed, dropping by up to 81% for some datasets, and 32% across our entire catalog.

What Changed

MMDB is the de facto standard for shipping IP data. Its memory-mapped binary search tree answers lookups in microseconds with no external dependencies. It's also famously bulky. File size has always been the trade-off you accept for its speed and simplicity.

Your current integration reads the new files exactly as it did before, with the same format and the same tooling. The only change is a lighter file.

The Numbers

Across the 80 databases we generate daily, the optimization removed 24.4 GB, taking the catalog from 76.9 GB to 52.5 GB, a 32% overall reduction.

Not every dataset shrinks. The gain depends on how repetitive the data is. Datasets where many ranges share the same answer (location, privacy, tags) shrink the most; datasets where every range carries unique values (ASN, organization, WHOIS) were already efficient and stay the same size.