The IPinfo Lite Hackathon 2025: A Month to Build Something Amazing with Free IP Data

Ever wondered what you could create if you had unlimited access to IP data? No rate limits, no surprise bills, just pure building potential? Well, we're about to find out.

From September 4 to October 6, we're throwing open the doors to the IPinfo Lite Hackathon — and honestly, we can't wait to see what you come up with. Whether you're a seasoned developer, a weekend coder, a curious student, or just someone who loves playing with data, this one's for you.

Here's the thing: we're not going to box you in with rigid themes or complicated rules. We're just giving you the tools and stepping back to watch the magic happen.

Why We're Doing This (And Why You Should Join)

Look, we've been working with IP data for years, and we're constantly blown away by the creative ways people use it. IPinfo Lite is our free tier — and when we say free, we mean actually free. No hidden catches, no "free for 30 days" nonsense.

Here's what you're getting:

Unlimited API calls to our /lite endpoint (yes, really — hammer it all you want)

to our /lite endpoint (yes, really — hammer it all you want) The entire dataset downloadable in whatever format makes you happy — CSV, Parquet, JSON, or MMDB

downloadable in whatever format makes you happy — CSV, Parquet, JSON, or MMDB Country-level geolocation that tells you where in the world an IP is from

that tells you where in the world an IP is from ASN data (that's Autonomous System Numbers — basically, which network an IP belongs to)

(that's Autonomous System Numbers — basically, which network an IP belongs to) A license that lets you do pretty much anything — even use it in commercial projects

We've seen people build everything from security tools that catch fraudsters to fun widgets that guess where you're browsing from. What will you create?

"But What Should I Build?"

Great question! The beauty of this hackathon is that IP data is surprisingly versatile. Here are some ideas to get your creative juices flowing:

Build Something Visual

Maybe you'll create a real-time map that lights up like a Christmas tree as visitors hit your site from around the globe. Or perhaps an interactive dashboard that makes network traffic actually beautiful to watch.

Make It Personal

How about an app that automatically adjusts its personality based on where someone's browsing from? Different jokes for different folks, prices in local currency, or content that adapts to local regulations — the possibilities are endless.

Go Viral

Remember those "What % Canadian are you?" quizzes? Imagine creating the next shareable sensation. "Guess where your internet thinks you are" or "Which country's internet backbone are you using?" — silly? Maybe. Fun? Absolutely.

Solve Real Problems

Security tools that flag suspicious login patterns. Smart routing systems that find the fastest path to your servers. Compliance tools that enforce geo-restrictions without being a pain. Real solutions to real headaches.

Get Weird With It

Data art that responds to global traffic patterns. A game where your country determines your character class. An AI that writes poetry based on ASN distributions. Seriously, surprise us.

The only rule? IPinfo Lite data needs to be at the heart of your project. Other than that, go wild.

How This Whole Thing Works

We've kept this dead simple because nobody likes complicated signup processes.

1. Come hang out in our community. Head over to community.ipinfo.io — that's where all the action happens. No lengthy forms, no waiting for approval. Just jump in, say hi, and you're good to go.

2. Start building whenever you're ready. Grab our API key or download the dataset. Break things. Fix things. Ask questions. We'll be hanging out in the community the whole month, ready to help if you get stuck.

3. Share your journey (if you want). Working on something cool? Share your progress! Use #IPinfoHack on Twitter/X, LinkedIn, wherever you hang out online. Some of the best projects we've seen started as "hey, look at this weird thing I made."

4. Submit by October 6. Post your project in the community. Include a README that explains what you built and how IPinfo Lite made it possible. That's it!

What's In It For You?

Besides the satisfaction of building something cool? Everyone who submits a legit project gets our exclusive sticker pack (they're pretty sweet, not gonna lie).

The standout projects? We're talking IPinfo swag and a featured spot in our post-hackathon blog post where we show off the amazing things our community created. It's not about winning or losing — it's about celebrating creativity and innovation.

The Fine Print (But Make It Fun)

Flying solo or got a crew? Both work!

Both work! Where should your code live? GitHub, GitLab, or a live demo — your choice

GitHub, GitLab, or a live demo — your choice What counts as a submission? Anything that works and uses IPinfo Lite data

Anything that works and uses IPinfo Lite data Can you use other tools/APIs? Absolutely! IPinfo Lite should be central, but mix and match all you want

Absolutely! IPinfo Lite should be central, but mix and match all you want Who can participate? Anyone 18+ from anywhere in the world

Quick PSA: We're Here to Help

Stuck on something? Not sure if your idea is "hackathon-worthy"? (Spoiler: it probably is.) Want to bounce ideas around? The community is there for exactly this reason. We've got your back.

Let's Build Something Awesome Together

Here's the thing — we could tell you all day about how great this hackathon will be, but really, it's going to be exactly as awesome as you make it. Whether you're building a serious business tool or just seeing if you can make IP addresses spell out Shakespeare quotes (please, someone do this), we want to see it.

September 6 is coming fast. The tools are free. The community is welcoming. The possibilities are endless.

What will you build? Join the community and let's get started

P.S. — Still on the fence? Here's a secret: some of the best networking (both technical and professional) happens during hackathons. You might come for the free data and leave with new friends, collaborators, or even your next job opportunity. Just saying.