Prevent Payment Fraud at the IP Level
Stop fraud before checkout errors or chargebacks occur without adding friction for real customers. IPinfo gives payment processors and adtech platforms a network-level lens to instantly flag high-risk transactions while keeping legitimate ones seamless.
{ip:"1.0.0.232",asn:"AS13335",as_name:"Cloudflare, Inc.",as_domain:"cloudflare.com",country_code:"AU",country:"Australia",continent_code:"OC",continent:"Oceania"}
Evidence-Based Accuracy
IPinfo uses our proprietary ProbeNet internet measurement platform to continuously measure and validate IP geolocation with ground-truth accuracy. This ensures your fraud logic is based on reliable measurements, not estimations.
Full IPv6 & Mobile Coverage
IPinfo helps future-proof against the network fraudsters that exploit you the most. As transactions move across borders and networks, you'll stay covered and compliant.
Flexible Delivery
Access our real-time API in minutes for simple risk scoring. Create a daily database for log enrichment ensuring no fraudsters slip through the cracks.
How FinTech Can Use GeoIP Data for Suspicious Transaction Prevention
Optimize your transaction monitoring with IPinfo Lite, our free IP data tool that provides country-level geolocation and ASN ownership details. It's ideal for filtering traffic without any usage limits.
When you're ready to strengthen your fraud prevention strategy, upgrade to IPinfo Core or IPinfo Plus. These products add privacy detection and mobile carrier signals to help you flag high-risk transactions before they cause chargebacks.
Sample Response
{ip:"23.64.48.164",hostname:"a23-64-48-164.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com",city:"Ashburn",region:"Virginia",country:"US",loc:"39.0437,-77.4875",org:"AS20940 Akamai International B.V.",postal:"20147",timezone:"America/New_York",asn:{asn:"AS20940",name:"Akamai International B.V.",domain:"akamai.com",route:"23.64.48.0/20",type:"hosting"},company:{name:"Akamai Technologies, Inc.",domain:"akamai.com",type:"hosting"},privacy:{vpn:false,proxy:false,tor:false,relay:false,hosting:true,service:""},abuse:{address:"US, MA, Cambridge, 145 Broadway",country:"US",email:"abuse@akamai.com",name:"Akamai Technologies",network:"23.64.0.0/14",phone:"+1-617-444-3000"}}
Dev Notes
Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:
- One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
- Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
- Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
- Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
- Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
- Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Why Use IPinfo Lite for Payment Processing Fraud
IPinfo Lite helps you detect payment fraud before it costs you, with accurate IP geolocation and ASN data you can use for free, forever. Unlike other providers, we don't cap your API calls or restrict commercial use, making it ideal for fintech, adtech, and digital platforms with global scale.
Use IPinfo Lite to enrich transactions with reliable country-level geolocation and network-level context.
Completely free with unlimited API access and daily database updates
Built for developers with robust docs and flexible data formats (CSV, JSON, MMDB)
Proven infrastructure trusted by top-tier fintech and adtech companies
Trusted by Companies Who Take Fraud Seriously
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.
IPinfo is absolutely essential to our business. The data is rock solid, the API is dead simple, and the price is unbeatable. I constantly recommend it to all of my friends in the industry.
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.
Frequently Asked Questions
Every transaction carries a hidden layer of network context. IPinfo reveals that context, showing where a connection originates, which network owns it, and whether it's anonymized or unstable.
By combining IP geolocation, ASN ownership, and privacy-detection signals, payment platforms can automatically flag patterns like:
- Billing address in Italy but connection from a data-center ASN in Singapore.
- Multiple high-value payments from a rotating pool of proxy IPs.
- Account creation from an IP range known for residential proxy rentals.
These network-level checks stop fraud before it reaches the payment gateway, without adding friction for legitimate users.
We can detect numerous fraud method including:
- Card testing & stolen-card abuse: Rapid, repeated small transactions from hosting or VPN IPs.
- Account takeovers (ATO):. Logins from unexpected countries, ASNs, or anonymizers.
- Synthetic identity fraud: Inconsistent location and network patterns across sessions.
- Friendly fraud / chargebacks: Session mismatches where user IP doesn't align with device or order details.
- Affiliate and promotion abuse: Duplicate users hiding behind shared VPN endpoints.
Begin with IPinfo Lite, which provides free, unlimited access to country and ASN data.
Use it to enrich transaction logs with two key signals:
- Country mismatch: detect when the payment country doesn't match the IP country.
- ASN type: identify whether the connection is from a consumer ISP, enterprise network, or hosting provider.
These alone help catch a large share of low-effort fraud and compliance issues.
When you're ready to go deeper, upgrade to IPinfo Core, or IPinfo Plus, to add anonymizer detection, carrier data, and stability metrics for real-time scoring.
You can dramatically reduce fraud by combining strong payment logic with high-quality signals like IP data. Start with country and ASN filtering using IPinfo Lite, then level up with IPinfo Core or IPinfo Plus to detect anonymized traffic, mobile networks, and location anomalies. These IP signals help you flag risky transactions earlier and cut down on chargebacks.
Yes, all IPinfo products fully support both IPv4 and IPv6, including mobile carriers that assign IPv6-only addresses by default.
Many fraud-detection systems fail on IPv6 because of its vast address space and dynamic allocation; IPinfo ensures your rules and risk models work consistently across both protocols.
No. IPinfo provides redundant endpoints, automatic overage setup, generous rate limits, and daily downloadable databases. For payment-critical workflows, we recommend caching results locally or integrating the database feed to guarantee continuity even if an API call fails mid-transaction.
Carrier and ASN context clarify whether a user is on a known ISP or a transient proxy. Combined with accurate country detection, this allows real-time risk adjustment, blocking suspicious payments while letting genuine travelers pass through smoothly. Use IPinfo Core or IPinfo Plus to identify legitimate mobile networks vs. anonymized ones.
Not necessarily, IPv6 isn't required to detect fraud, but ignoring it can create blind spots. Most mobile ISPs now assign IPv6 addresses by default, often without a fallback to IPv4. If your system isn't inspecting IPv6 traffic, you may miss transactions or user sessions coming from legitimate mobile devices, or fail to detect fraud routed through IPv6-only networks. All IPinfo products include full IPv4 and IPv6 coverage, ensuring complete visibility across both protocols and 100% of allocated IPv6 space.
Mobile networks often introduce complexity for fraud systems: shared NAT gateways, dynamic IP reassignment, and anonymizing layers can make legitimate users appear suspicious or hide risky traffic. With IPinfo Core, you can identify whether a connection truly originates from a mobile network using the is_mobile flag. IPinfo Plus goes further, adding carrier metadata and stability metrics that help you tell apart normal mobile users from emulators, proxies, or transient IP sessions. By weighting transactions differently based on network trust and consistency, you can reduce false declines and cut chargebacks linked to misclassified mobile traffic.
Not directly. However, in payment-critical systems, relying solely on real-time lookups without retries or fallback logic can create latency or validation gaps that increase dispute risk.
To ensure uninterrupted fraud checks, we recommend:
- Caching recent IP lookups locally for short durations (e.g., 24 hours).
- Implementing automatic retries for transient API failures.
- Using IPinfo's daily downloadable databases as a fail-safe for offline validation.
This hybrid setup guarantees high reliability even during API interruptions preventing unnecessary declines, missed checks, or duplicate transaction attempts.
IPv6 networks often reassign addresses dynamically and at a much larger scale than IPv4, making it harder to track user consistency across sessions.
IPinfo Plus provides fields like asn.last_changed and geo.last_changed, along with stability metrics that reveal when an IP's ownership or location changes unexpectedly.
By monitoring these shifts, for example, a sudden ASN change or a geo radius jump within minutes, you can detect suspicious movement patterns tied to fast-rotating IPv6 blocks, proxies, or mobile farms that would otherwise bypass traditional device fingerprinting.