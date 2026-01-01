How FinTech Can Use GeoIP Data for Suspicious Transaction​ Prevention

How FinTech Can Use GeoIP Data for Suspicious Transaction​ Prevention

Optimize your transaction monitoring with IPinfo Lite, our free IP data tool that provides country-level geolocation and ASN ownership details. It's ideal for filtering traffic without any usage limits.

When you're ready to strengthen your fraud prevention strategy, upgrade to IPinfo Core or IPinfo Plus. These products add privacy detection and mobile carrier signals to help you flag high-risk transactions before they cause chargebacks.