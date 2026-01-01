What Is Traceroute?

Traceroute

Overview of Traceroute

Traceroute works by sending out a sequence of request packets with progressively increasing time-to-live (TTL) values. The TTL limits the number of hops a packet can take. When a router along the path receives a packet with a TTL that has expired (reached zero), it sends a "time exceeded" message back to the source. Traceroute records the IP address and hostname (if available via reverse DNS) of each router that sends back this message. By gradually increasing the TTL, traceroute maps out each hop along the route to the destination, along with the round-trip time (latency) to each hop.

Why Traceroute Is Important

Traceroute is an essential tool for network administrators and engineers. It provides a clear picture of the route network traffic is taking, helps identify points of failure or bottlenecks in a network path, reveals the intermediate networks and routers that traffic passes through to reach a destination, and confirms that traffic is taking the expected path.

How IPinfo Relates to Traceroute

IPinfo's internet measurement platform ProbeNet performs active network measurements that include traceroute-style path analysis, giving organizations more context about where and how their traffic travels. This combination enables deeper network mapping, anomaly detection, and infrastructure monitoring. IPinfo constantly invests in new points of presence around the world, increasing the accuracy of our IP data.

Additional Resources