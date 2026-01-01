What Is MaxMind DB?

MaxMind DB

Overview of MaxMind DB

The MaxMind DB format is optimized for fast lookups of IP address information. It uses a binary tree structure to map IP ranges to associated data, such as country, city, latitude and longitude, ISP, and other attributes. This format is designed for high-performance queries in both IPv4 and IPv6 address spaces and is supported by multiple programming languages through official and community-maintained libraries.

Why MaxMind DB Is Important

The MaxMind DB format has become a de facto standard for distributing compact, query-efficient IP geolocation data. Many organizations use it directly for location-based services, content personalization, compliance, and fraud detection. Even companies that do not use MaxMind's data may support the format for compatibility with existing integrations. Its wide adoption also means that tooling and libraries for reading the format are readily available, reducing implementation time for developers.

How IPinfo Works with MaxMind DB

IPinfo supports the MaxMind DB format as one of its database download options, allowing customers to integrate IPinfo's more accurate and frequently updated datasets into existing systems that already use .mmdb files. By offering data in this format, IPinfo makes it easier for organizations to replace or upgrade from other providers like MaxMind without needing to change their lookup infrastructure. This enables customers to benefit from IPinfo's probe-based accuracy, extended privacy detection, and richer metadata while maintaining compatibility with their current workflows.

Links to Related Documentation and Tooling

Additional Resources