What Is a Hotspot?

Hotspot

Overview of Hotspot

Hotspots are created by public venues, private networks, or mobile devices to provide internet access to multiple users. Public Wi-Fi hotspots are commonly found in cafés, airports, hotels, and other high-traffic locations, while mobile hotspots use cellular data from smartphones or dedicated devices to create a temporary network. When traffic originates from a hotspot, the IP address reflects the network providing the connection rather than the individual user's device.

Why Hotspot Data Is Important

Understanding hotspot traffic is valuable because it can affect attribution, security, and geolocation accuracy. Multiple users share the same IP address, making it harder to associate activity with a single individual. Public hotspots can also introduce security risks, such as enabling man-in-the-middle attacks on unencrypted connections.

How IPinfo Handles Hotspot Data

IPinfo provides a hotspot tag. ASN and domain metadata can also reveal whether the IP is associated with a telecommunications provider or a known public Wi-Fi service. In IPinfo's advanced datasets, combining carrier information, network type, and privacy signals can help organizations detect and evaluate hotspot traffic more accurately.

