What Is BitTorrent?

BitTorrent

Overview of BitTorrent

Instead of downloading a file from a single server, BitTorrent clients connect to many peers that each hold pieces of the file. As users download pieces, they also upload them to others, creating a distributed network that reduces reliance on any central host. BitTorrent activity often involves three roles: seeders (devices sharing complete files), leechers (devices downloading files), and trackers (servers that coordinate peer connections). While BitTorrent is widely used for legitimate purposes such as distributing open-source software or large datasets, it is also associated with unauthorized file sharing.

Why BitTorrent Data Is Important

In network security, fraud prevention, and compliance contexts, identifying BitTorrent traffic can help organizations detect high-bandwidth usage, potential copyright violations, or distribution of malicious files.

How IPinfo Handles BitTorrent Data

IPinfo has a bittorrent tag to help users identify IPs participating in the BitTorrent network. To do so IPinfo flags IPs observed in the BitTorrent DHT.

