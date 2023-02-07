[ASN & Company Database] Lookup ASN and Company information from an IP address using the C# programming language.
If you are using the C# programming language and want to look up the ASN and company information of an IP address, you can use our ASN API and IP to Company Service. To get started:
Step 1: Get your access token.
Sign up for the appropriate tier and copy your IPinfo access token from your dashboard.
Step 2: Install the IPinfo C# library
Visit our official open-source IPinfo C# library GitHub repo and follow the instructions to install the library.
Step 3: IPinfo C# library ⇒ IP to Company and ASN
After importing and initializing the IPinfo package, you will need to call the following methods on the
IPResponse class variable:
IP to ASN information
|Code
|Description
|ipResponse.Asn.Asn
|ASN of the IP address
|ipResponse.Asn.Domain
|Domain of the ASN
|ipResponse.Asn.Name
|Organization name of the ASN
|ipResponse.Asn.Route
|IP address route or network range of the ASN
|ipResponse.Asn.Type
|Type of ASN
IP to company information
|Code
|Description
|ipResponse.Company.Name
|Name of the company associated with the IP address
|ipResponse.Company.Domain
|Domain / Website of the company
|ipResponse.Company.Type
|Type of company/organization
Starter code template
//namespace using IPinfo; using IPinfo.Models; namespace IPinfoApp { // Class declaration class IPlookup { // Main Method static async Task Main(string[] args) { //////////////////////////////// // initializing IPinfo client // //////////////////////////////// // Get your IPinfo access token from: ipinfo.io/account/token string token = "YOUR_TOKEN"; IPinfoClient client = new IPinfoClient.Builder() .AccessToken(token) .Build(); // making the API call string ip = "19.12.136.0"; IPResponse ipResponse = await client.IPApi.GetDetailsAsync(ip); //////////////////////////// // ASN / Company Insights // //////////////////////////// // ASN Information Console.WriteLine($"ASN: {ipResponse.Asn.Asn}"); Console.WriteLine($"ASN Domain: {ipResponse.Asn.Domain}"); Console.WriteLine($"ASN Name: {ipResponse.Asn.Name}"); Console.WriteLine($"ASN Route: {ipResponse.Asn.Route}"); Console.WriteLine($"ASN Type: {ipResponse.Asn.Type}"); // Company Information Console.WriteLine($"Comany Name: {ipResponse.Company.Name}"); Console.WriteLine($"Comany Domain: {ipResponse.Company.Domain}"); Console.WriteLine($"Comany Type: {ipResponse.Company.Type}"); } } } <br>
Result
ASN: AS3389 ASN Domain: ford.com ASN Name: Ford Motor Company ASN Route: 19.12.136.0/21 ASN Type: business Comany Name: Ford Motor Company Comany Domain: ford.com Comany Type: business<br>
Besides the API service, IPinfo’s IP to ASN data and IP to Company data is also available as a database: ASN database download & IP to Company database download.
To learn more about using the C# language and .NET framework with IPinfo, please check out our article: First steps with C#/.NET & IPinfo’s API and Database
If you have any questions, please reach out to us.