Your analysts are drowning in alerts. IP context tells them which ones matter.
The stakes aren't analyst stress — they're missed threats. The real alert that fired alongside two thousand false positives, and got closed at 3 a.m. because nothing in the row told the analyst it was different.
It isn't a volume problem. It's a context problem.
The average SOC receives ~3,000 security alerts per day, and 63% of them go unaddressed. Two-thirds of teams report they can't keep pace.
The instinct is to buy more tooling. But every alert in that queue is firing without answering the first question your analyst would ask: what do we actually know about this IP? The gap isn't detection. It's signal at the point of triage.
Three approaches that treat the wrong layer
Tuning, automation, and headcount all attack volume. Alert fatigue is an investigation capacity problem. Analysts skim, pattern-match, and close on the fastest visible signal. The root cause is missing context at triage. Fix that and the rest moves.
Tighten the rules.
Suppresses the noisy signature but doesn't tell you which surviving alerts to act on. The bottleneck stays at triage.
Automate the response.
Automates the wrong-but-predictable response just as fast as the right one. A playbook can't decide what it doesn't know.
Add headcount.
Linear cost, linear capacity, no change in alert-to-decision time per analyst. Treats throughput as the problem when investigation depth is.
How to reduce false positives and false negatives
More IP data isn't the answer: accurate IP data is.
Every one of these fixes is downstream of the same root cause: the quality of the signal under the alert.
Geolocation precise enough to automate against
A routine login from a known region isn't flagged as impossible travel. Accuracy at the city level (not country, not "somewhere in North America") is what makes automated suppression and escalation safe.
Privacy detection that's directly observed
IPinfo connects to VPN and residential proxy services and watches their live exit IPs, rather than inferring anonymization from NetFlow patterns or WHOIS records. Direct observation beats inference.
When the signal is that accurate, false positives and false negatives drop at the same time: fewer legitimate users wrongly flagged, fewer masked threats missed. It's the layer no SIEM or SOAR vendor can give you on its own, because they sell the platform, not the signal underneath it.
Three data products. One triage decision, made in seconds.
Each signal answers a question your analyst is going to ask anyway. Surface them with the alert, and most suppression-or-escalation calls stop being judgment calls. These are the IPinfo data products that show up most in security pipelines.
Geolocation
The first question your analyst asks, answered automatically. Country, region, and city for every IP — so an unexpected origin separates from a known office region before anyone reads the alert.
ASN Data
Identifies who owns the IP — residential ISP, cloud provider, hosting facility, or CDN. The same brute-force signature looks very different from a CDN range than from a residential ISP in an unexpected country.
Privacy detection
Flags VPN, proxy, Tor exit node, and known hosting infrastructure — the exact tools used to mask origin. If the IP is anonymized, escalate. If it's a known corporate proxy, suppress. The playbook writes itself.
Additional IP context
Beyond the three core signals, IPinfo carries the context an analyst reaches for next: abuse contacts to find additional layers of ownership and where to escalate, company and hosted-domains data to attribute the organization behind an IP, device count to understand how many devices share the same IP, and mobile-carrier data to separate a cellular connection from a fixed one.
Fits how your team already works
Three delivery methods that match how SOC teams actually run. No rip-and-replace, no procurement detour — pick the channel your pipeline already speaks.
API Enrichment
Pass any IP through IPinfo's API at alert time — geolocation, ASN, and privacy detection returned in one call. Drops directly into SIEM enrichment pipelines, SOAR playbooks, and detection workflows.
Database download
For teams with high lookup volumes, air-gapped environments, or data-residency requirements. License the full dataset for local querying. Sub-millisecond lookups, no external dependency at triage time.
What your team stops doing
Stop chasing CDN noise.
Suppress alerts from known hosting and CDN ranges that SIEM rules misread as threats. ASN data makes the call automatic.
Escalate anonymized traffic instantly.
VPN, proxy, and Tor exit-node flags surface with the alert. Your team never researches whether an IP is masking its origin.
Triage location anomalies in seconds.
Geolocation answers "is this login from somewhere it shouldn't be?" before the analyst opens the row — no research time required.
Meet some teams that already ended their alert fatigue
People love the identity context we've added with IP address data. They're using it and want us to expand this context even further, which is a really great opportunity for Oort.
We track something we call 'meantime to verdict'—from the moment an alert hits our API to the time we decide on an action. A human-led SOC might need minutes or hours, but we operate in milliseconds. IPinfo is part of that pipeline, and we've never once seen an outage or slowdown. Meanwhile, some big-name vendors go down every Sunday for maintenance, which is maddening. Thanks to IPinfo, we can stay under one second, because it provides the critical context we need.
Because our whole system is built around those principles of identification and attribution, we can’t use public information via RIR or other providers. Developing this caliber of data takes a lot of thought and intentional improvement. It’s really quite difficult. There’s a lot of value in having IP data delivered as a service.
People love the identity context we've added with IP address data. They're using it and want us to expand this context even further, which is a really great opportunity for Oort.
We track something we call 'meantime to verdict'—from the moment an alert hits our API to the time we decide on an action. A human-led SOC might need minutes or hours, but we operate in milliseconds. IPinfo is part of that pipeline, and we've never once seen an outage or slowdown. Meanwhile, some big-name vendors go down every Sunday for maintenance, which is maddening. Thanks to IPinfo, we can stay under one second, because it provides the critical context we need.
Every enrichment partnership starts with one conversation.
Most security teams enrich their first alert within a day of integration. Tell us how your SOC runs today — we'll come back with the dataset, delivery method, and commercial structure that fits.
Frequently Asked Questions
Most false positives aren't random noise — they're alerts that fired without enough context to act on. IP data fills that gap at the moment of triage. Geolocation tells you whether the source is in an expected region. ASN data tells you whether it's a person or infrastructure. Privacy detection tells you whether it's masked. With those three signals present, most suppression and escalation decisions make themselves.
Alert fatigue is an investigation capacity problem, not a volume problem — and adding more tooling rarely solves it. The highest-leverage fix is enriching alerts with IP context before they reach analysts, so the first three questions they'd ask are already answered. Teams that enrich at the SIEM or SOAR layer see fewer escalations on CDN and hosting traffic and faster triage times on alerts that actually need investigation.
SIEM rules can detect behavioral anomalies, but they can't tell you natively whether the source IP is routing through a VPN, proxy, or Tor exit node — that requires external IP intelligence. When privacy detection data is integrated into your enrichment pipeline, every alert surfaces with an anonymization flag already applied. Analysts stop researching whether an IP is masked and start acting on the fact that it is.
Every manual IP lookup an analyst runs during triage — checking ownership, geolocation, proxy status — adds time to mean time to respond. Enriched context eliminates those lookups by surfacing geolocation, ASN, and privacy detection data automatically at the point of investigation. The result is faster triage and better containment decisions.
Geolocation answers where traffic is coming from. ASN data answers what kind of source it is — residential ISP, cloud provider, hosting company, or enterprise network. A brute force attempt from a residential ISP suggests a compromised endpoint. The same pattern from an AWS IP range suggests automated infrastructure. Both signals matter; neither is sufficient alone.
Yes. For environments where outbound API calls aren't permissible — or where lookup volume makes per-query latency a problem — IPinfo's databases are available for local deployment. Sub-millisecond lookups, no external dependency at alert time, updated daily or weekly.
Country-level accuracy exceeds 99%, which covers the most common security triage scenarios — unexpected country logins, geographic anomalies, authentication inconsistencies. City-level precision is lower and shouldn't be treated as a standalone decision signal.