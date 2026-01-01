🎉 The result

Filtering the high-risk requests, not the publishers

IPinfo expanded Redmob's visibility into residential proxy traffic that conventional IP-level signals may not identify, adding another layer to its existing pre-bid traffic verification stack. Across billions of requests, Redmob measured better than 99.85% agreement with IPinfo's country-level location for legitimate traffic, while identifying the infrastructure ranges where location data proved materially less reliable. Redmob's pre-bid screening now covers 100% of incoming bid requests across all operating regions. Because flagging happens at the IP and user level rather than the app or publisher level, Redmob removes the flagged request while legitimate inventory from the same application continues to trade normally. This matters commercially as well as technically. Blunt publisher-level blocking punishes developers for traffic they often did not source and cannot see. Redmob's approach treats publishers as partners in cleaning up the supply chain rather than as suspects. IPinfo adds another layer to Redmob's existing traffic quality controls, helping identify high-risk traffic before it enters the auction.