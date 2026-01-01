The most-cited difference between MaxMind and IPinfo is city-level geolocation accuracy — and it comes from independent third-party data, not our own marketing.

IPinfo measures the internet actively. ProbeNet runs 1,357 active PoPs across 163 countries (as of Q1 2026) with daily validation against ground-truth network data. MaxMind infers location from passive signals and geofeeds.

GeoLite2 (free) is lower still . it is explicitly documented as intentionally less accurate than the paid tier. Teams running the free database in production aren't even getting the benchmark figure — they're getting something below it. IPinfo Lite delivers full-accuracy country and ASN data.

Don't take our word for it . IPinfo's methodology is public, and ProbeNet Live lets anyone run their own probes. Test both on your own traffic before you decide.