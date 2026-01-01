GeoIP2 vs IPinfo · Comparison
The GeoIP2 Alternative With Better Accuracy and No License Key Headaches
Compare geolocation database providers, including accuracy, update cadence, formats, and the GeoLite2 licensing friction that makes work more challenging for developers and engineering teams. Looking for the full-vendor view? See the full MaxMind comparison.
At a glance
The full picture
What MaxMind GeoIP2 Offers
This page compares geolocation databases only — GeoIP2 and GeoLite2. Here's the lineup, stated factually, before the head-to-head.
GeoIP2Paid databases
Paid geolocation databases and web services in MMDB and CSV, updated on weekdays (Mon–Fri). The accuracy benchmark on this page refers to GeoIP2.
GeoLite2Free databases
Free geolocation databases in MMDB and CSV, updated twice weekly. Intentionally less accurate than GeoIP2, and requires a license key, account, and signed EULA.
GeoIP InsightsWeb service
Enriched web service combining location, ISP, and connection-type data in a single response for teams that prefer a hosted lookup.
Observed patterns
Why Teams Look for a MaxMind Geolocation Alternative
Here are five recurring reasons engineering teams give when they start evaluating alternatives.
GeoLite2 licensing friction
GeoLite2 now requires an account, a license key, and a signed EULA, plus the geoipupdate tooling and key management that come with it. Its “free, frictionless drop-in” reputation has eroded, and that's why most developers searching for an alternative are here.
Update cadence
GeoIP2 updates weekdays; GeoLite2 only twice weekly. IPinfo updates daily — and for fraud, security, and targeting, the gap matters.
Accuracy gap
GeoIP2 city-level accuracy is 79% in an independent enterprise evaluation, versus IPinfo's 93%.
Format limits
GeoIP2 ships MMDB and CSV only. Teams on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery need Parquet; streaming teams need JSON.
Free-tier accuracy degradation
GeoLite2 is explicitly documented as intentionally less accurate than GeoIP2. Teams on the free tier aren't getting production-grade accuracy.
Head to head
IPinfo vs GeoIP2, side by side
Here's the paid tier comparison. IPinfo's paid plans against MaxMind GeoIP2, including accuracy, cadence, data breadth, and price. IPinfo values reflect current product capabilities; GeoIP2 values reflect MaxMind's current public documentation.
Geolocation data
Delivery & formats
Data breadth
Documentation, support & community
Pricing model
that matter
Three differences drive the paid-tier decision: accuracy — 93% vs 79% city-level in an independent enterprise evaluation; cadence — daily refresh vs weekday updates; and price — GeoIP2 City costs $134/mo against our published self-serve tiers.
Independent benchmark
Accuracy: What the Independent Benchmark Shows
The most-cited difference between MaxMind and IPinfo is city-level geolocation accuracy — and it comes from independent third-party data, not our own marketing.
Why the gap exists
IPinfo measures the internet actively. ProbeNet runs 1,357 active PoPs across 163 countries (as of Q1 2026) with daily validation against ground-truth network data. MaxMind infers location from passive signals and geofeeds.
GeoLite2 (free) is lower still. it is explicitly documented as intentionally less accurate than the paid tier. Teams running the free database in production aren't even getting the benchmark figure — they're getting something below it. IPinfo Lite delivers full-accuracy country and ASN data.
Don't take our word for it. IPinfo's methodology is public, and ProbeNet Live lets anyone run their own probes. Test both on your own traffic before you decide.
One category GeoIP2 doesn't compete in
IPinfo Places: Venue-Level IP Identification
IPinfo Places identifies the real-world venue behind an IP address: hotels, airports, stadiums, train stations, casinos, and more. GeoIP2 offers no venue-level identification; its closest field is connection type, which is a different thing entirely.
Venue-level identification requires a fundamentally different data collection approach — it's not a feature gap a database update closes.
For developers
Switch in Minutes, Not Days
This is the practical part. Here are three things to know before you swap GeoIP2 for IPinfo.
MMDB drop-in compatibility
IPinfo ships native MMDB, so existing GeoIP2 database lookups keep working with a file swap — no library rewrite for most integrations. Confirm field-mapping differences in the docs.View IP database download
No license key, no account
IPinfo Lite is accessible without GeoLite2's account creation, EULA signing, or license-key management — one token, and the CC BY-SA license even lets you redistribute the data. Add it to a Docker image and move on.Explore IPinfo Lite
JSON & Parquet, not just MMDB
IPinfo adds JSON and Parquet that GeoIP2 doesn't offer. Drop geolocation straight into Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery without a conversion step.
For enterprise teams
Accuracy at Scale
Three things that matter to engineering leadership. Need the full conversation? See enterprise IP intelligence.
Daily refresh. Fraud and security decisions depend on current data. IPinfo refreshes daily, versus GeoIP2's weekday cadence.
Verified accuracy. 93% city-level in an independent enterprise evaluation by a major global CDN provider — not a self-reported figure you have to take on faith.
Delivery breadth. API, MMDB, CSV, JSON, Parquet, cloud marketplace, and OEM licensing offer every delivery path your stack needs.
Pricing
What IPinfo Actually Costs
Most pricing information on comparison sites is out of date. IPinfo changed its pricing and packaging last year — this corrects the record.
The right comparison takes into account the total cost of a geolocation database, including the accuracy GeoLite2 gives up on its free tier, and the bill that lands the moment “free” goes into production.
GeoLite2 is free to use, but redistributing it in a commercial product requires a paid commercial license, which is publicly listed at $10,000/yr for City and $5,000/yr each for Country and ASN. IPinfo Lite is commercially usable with attribution (CC BY-SA), at full country-level accuracy. See current IPinfo pricing before you compare.
Migration
How to Switch From GeoIP2 to IPinfo
The switch is database-focused and simple. Two paths, and you can run IPinfo alongside GeoIP2 during evaluation to validate accuracy on your own traffic before you commit. Our docs walk through the field mapping.
Swap the file
Download the IPinfo equivalent in MMDB and update your lookup path. Most integrations work without code changes — check the field-mapping notes in the migration guide.
Change the endpoint
Update your endpoint and token. The response structure is similar to GeoIP2 but not identical — confirm field mapping in the docs.
Ready to Evaluate IPinfo?
Most teams run a proof-of-concept against their own traffic before committing. Start in minutes, or talk to us about setting one up.
Developers
Download a sample dataset or start free. No credit card, no license key.
Enterprise
Scope a proof-of-concept on your own traffic with our team.
Frequently Asked Questions
For teams that want higher accuracy and no license-key overhead, IPinfo is the closest drop-in replacement: native MMDB, daily refresh, and 93% city-level accuracy in an independent enterprise evaluation versus GeoIP2's 79%. It also adds JSON and Parquet for modern data stacks. The right way to choose is to benchmark both against your own traffic.
In most cases, yes. IPinfo ships native MMDB, so you swap the file and update the lookup path — no library rewrite for most integrations. Unlike GeoLite2, IPinfo Lite needs no license key, no account, and no EULA for basic access, and it uses the same accuracy as paid tiers rather than a degraded free dataset.
GeoLite2 requires a registered account, a license key per environment, and the geoipupdate tooling to keep databases current — credentials you have to store and manage over time. You have three options: keep managing keys, pay for GeoIP2 (which still requires a key), or move to a provider without key management. IPinfo Lite has no license key, no EULA, and no account requirement for basic access — you can add the MMDB directly to a Docker image and stop managing keys entirely, while getting the same accuracy as IPinfo's paid tiers.
Database users download the IPinfo MMDB equivalent and update the lookup path — most integrations need no code changes. API users change the endpoint and token, then confirm field mapping in the docs. You can run IPinfo alongside GeoIP2 during evaluation to validate accuracy before cutting over.
Yes — 93% versus 79% city-level in an independent enterprise evaluation by a major global CDN provider. IPinfo measures the internet actively through ProbeNet (1,357 PoPs across 163 countries as of Q1 2026, validated daily); GeoIP2 infers location from passive signals and geofeeds.
Yes. IPinfo refreshes daily. GeoIP2 updates on weekdays (Mon–Fri) and GeoLite2 only twice weekly, so signals for fraud, security, and targeting can be days out of date between refreshes.
IPinfo offers JSON and Parquet in addition to MMDB and CSV. Parquet matters for teams on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery; JSON matters for streaming pipelines. GeoIP2 ships MMDB and CSV only.
No. IPinfo Lite has no license key, no EULA, and no account requirement for basic access — a direct contrast with GeoLite2's account, key, and EULA process.
Yes. Because IPinfo Lite needs no license key, you can pull the MMDB straight into a Docker image without storing key secrets, scheduling geoipupdate, or managing credentials over time.
Yes. IPinfo's API and datasets return enriched context — geolocation, ASN, company, carrier, and privacy/anonymizer signals — covering the same enrichment use cases as GeoIP2 Insights, with anonymizer flags included from our entry paid plan.
Yes. IPinfo is a premier provider on the Snowflake Marketplace and is live on Databricks, with commercial datasets available natively on both. MaxMind's marketplace presence is limited to free GeoLite listings on Snowflake.
IPinfo commits to a 48-hour response on data-correction requests for paid plans. MaxMind publishes no correction SLA.
GeoLite2 is MaxMind's free tier and is explicitly documented as intentionally less accurate than the paid GeoIP2. So a team on GeoLite2 isn't getting GeoIP2's 79% benchmark figure — it's getting something lower. IPinfo Lite, by contrast, uses the same accuracy as IPinfo's paid tiers.
For database users it can be as quick as swapping an MMDB file and updating a path. API migrations are typically a small endpoint and token change plus field-mapping checks. You can run both in parallel during evaluation.