4 years ago by IPinfo Team — 2 min read IPinfo partners with Snowflake Data Marketplace

We at IPinfo are fanatical about providing the most reliable, accurate, and in-depth source of IP address data to everyone and anyone so we are always on a lookout for great platforms to make our datasets more easily accessible. Thus, we are excited to announce our partnership with Snowflake to be an IP address data provider on the Snowflake Data Marketplace!

Snowflake is a cloud data platform that equips organizations with a single, integrated solution that offers the only data warehouse built for any cloud; instant, secure, and governed access to their network of data; and a core architecture to enable many other types of data workloads, including a single platform for developing modern data applications. Snowflake customers include Fortune 500 companies, popular tech startups, and many other household names. With the new Snowflake Data Marketplace that aims to provide a myriad of datasets with a click of a button, Snowflake customers can now access, directly from their Snowflake account, our IP to Geolocation and Privacy Detection data sets. Users will be able to leverage this information to pinpoint geolocation data for all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses and determine whether IP addresses are running behind a VPN, proxy, or Tor or behind a hosting provider.

“Snowflake customers are increasingly using our platform as a security data lake so IP context and threat intelligence is in high demand. IPinfo are experts in the field and consistently provide reliable data to power investigations and automation. Partnering with IPinfo to provide IP address datasets on the Snowflake Data Marketplace means our customers avoid building and maintaining integrations so they can focus on protecting their organizations at cloud-scale.” said Omer Singer, Head of Cyber Security Strategy.

For nearly a decade, IPinfo has been a comprehensive IP address data and API provider with flexible pricing plans to meet any business needs. We handle billions of API requests per month and serve different IP data types like IP to geolocation, IP to carrier, IP to Company, VPN & Proxy detection, and many more. We have also partnered with Maltego to enrich the data provided by Maltego’s Transform in addition to integrating our services with Zapier, Heroku, Demisto (Palo Alto Networks), etc to serve IP address data to our customers in the most convenient ways.

“The data market is growing at a rapid pace and Snowflake Data Marketplace represents the right shift towards a unified platform that makes any type of dataset easily accessible to anyone, which is why we are proud to be a data provider for Snowflake. We look forward to making it easy for Snowflake users to get the most accurate, reliable, and comprehensive IP address data sets out there!” said Ben Dowling, IPinfo CEO.