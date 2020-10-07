4 years ago by IPinfo Team — 2 min read IPinfo launches Host.io, a comprehensive domain data API

(Seattle, Oct 13, 2020) – IPinfo, the trusted source for IP address data, announced today it built and launched Host.io, a rich and powerful domain name data provider. The site collects data on every known domain name, from every TLD, and updates every month. Users can get a list of outbound links, backlinks, redirects, server details, or IP address details, courtesy of IPinfo.io. for any given domain within seconds.

Host.io’s data includes DNS records and website data for each of the domains. The site, available now, processes terabytes of data and summarizes it to produce final results. The data is backed by Google Cloud, remains up to date, and can scale to meet specific needs.

“We've built Host.io and its API with developers and businesses in mind, offering important fields that other domain data API providers leave out,” said Ben Dowling, Founder & CEO. “As accurate and comprehensive data becomes essential for our customers, we have made sure that Host.io is another resource and has the speed, reliability, and availability needed.”

“With the Panorays platform, we’re focused on building trust between companies through effective third-party security management. Having accurate and reliable data is essential to our business,” stated Giora Omer, Chief Architect at Panorays. “Host.io helps us to confirm the security posture of domains of third parties, vendors, suppliers, and business partners to speed up the third-party security evaluation process.”

IPinfo and Host.io have analyzed all the domains in its database, ranked them according to their backlinks, hosting details, domain details, and some secret sauce. Users can now leverage these data sets and rankings for richer analytics, deeper insights, and informed data-driven decision-making. Today, users can download the list of top 10M domains for free here: https://host.io/rankings

For nearly a decade, IPinfo has been a comprehensive IP address data and API provider with flexible pricing plans to meet any business needs. The company handles billions of API requests per month. It serves different IP data types like IP to geolocation, IP to carrier, IP to Company, VPN & Proxy detection, etc. More than 100,000+ companies trust IPinfo’s data.

About IPinfo

IPInfo is an internet infrastructure data company that provides the most reliable, fastest and most accurate data sets via API for geolocation, as well as for company IPs, mobile carrier IPs, and domains. Originally started as a community project in 2013, the IPInfo platform has processed terabytes of data to produce its custom data sets that allow companies to pinpoint their users’ locations, customize their experiences, prevent fraud and ensure compliance. More than 100,000 developers and businesses, from non-profits to Fortune500 companies, use IPInfo as a trusted source for security, performance, and fraud detection. Locate IPInfo at ipinfo.io.

About Panorays

Panorays automates third-party security lifecycle management. It is the only platform providing a rapid thumbs-up-or-down view of supplier cyber risk by inherently combining automated dynamic security questionnaires with attack surface evaluations and business context.

Companies using Panorays dramatically speed up their third-party security evaluation process, streamline collaboration between teams and suppliers, eliminate manual questionnaires, gain continuous visibility and ensure compliance to regulations and standards. For more information, visit www.panorays.com.