2 years ago by IPinfo Team — 3 min read Introducing the IPinfo Community

Meet the all-new IPinfo Community!

The community welcomes all data professionals to share and discover IP address data and Internet data alongside IPinfo’s 500,000+ users and team.

IPinfo’s users implement a wide variety of use cases with the help of accurate IP address data. The rapid growth of the IPinfo user base has increased the need for a community where IPinfo’s users and other IP data enthusiasts can share technical and analytical knowledge.

“The variety of use cases built with IPinfo’s data is remarkable. Having a community where we can share IP data inspiration and explore other complex use cases is invaluable for IP data implementation.” - Abdullah, Developer Relations Engineer at IPinfo.

With community forums, regularly updated content, and direct responses from IPinfo’s team, the platform supports developers, engineers, data analysts, researchers, and many other data professionals who use accurate IP data to fuel reliable use cases. Here’s what you can expect from the IPinfo Community.

Connect

A primary purpose of the IPinfo Community is to connect members and facilitate the exchange of Internet data knowledge and best practices.

Since 2013, thousands of customers have used IPinfo’s proprietary data, APIs, and databases to solve a variety of business problems. As users increased, IPinfo recognized the opportunity to facilitate the exchange of technical and analytical knowledge between IPinfo users and beyond.

Members can discuss or troubleshoot IP data use cases with other experienced users, and IPinfo’s data experts also connect with the community to answer technical questions or other inquiries about IP data on the community forums.

If you have a question or simply want to learn how other IT professionals use IP data, the IPinfo Community is the best place to connect.

Learn

The platform also provides access to an extensive knowledge base and interaction with IPinfo’s data engineers, which include multiple PhDs and backgrounds in organizations such as Alcatel Lucent, DynDNS, and Facebook.

For instance, if you’ve ever wondered how to make sure your VPN is working or how to check the claims of your VPN provider, the IPinfo Community has an answer. Also included in the platform is information about how to use our supported integrations better, how to conduct lookups using different languages or frameworks, as well as documentation and technical FAQs.

Here is a sampling of the community knowledge base:

Additionally, the IPinfo team interacts with members in our community forums, answering questions and troubleshooting issues with use cases.

Share

IPinfo’s user base has grown to more than 500,000+ users with a variety of professional knowledge about IP data implementation. Within this platform, users can share how IP address data improves a variety of use cases and explore more complex innovations.

“From the very beginning of IPinfo being active in online communities has been a critical way for us grow awareness, help users, and collect feedback. With the launch of our own community we’ll be able to step up those efforts, and also create the opportunity for our many passionate and knowledgable users to share their expertise with one another directly” – Ben Dowling, Founder, and CEO at IPinfo

Additionally, the platform will promote community members’ knowledge and innovation with a variety of events, hackathons, or other initiatives with IPinfo’s partners.

And lastly, we’re grateful for our users and the valuable feedback you’ve shared with our team over the years. The community allows more users to submit recommendations and improve IPinfo’s products, tools, and features.

How to get started

This platform is publicly available for members around the world. Community accounts can be activated using an email address, Google account, or GitHub account.

Additionally, community members can also test Internet data implementations discussed in forums or FAQs. Simply create a free IPinfo account to access 50,000 free geolocation requests each month, free IP to Country and ASN data downloads, as well as other upgrade options for use cases with high volumes of requests.

Get started with the IPinfo Community!