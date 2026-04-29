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Tiago Martins

Posts by Tiago Martins

Iran's internet has collapsed twice this year. Here's what we measured.
Iran's internet has collapsed twice this year. Here's what we measured.
3 months ago by Paul Heywood & Tiago Martins
How VPNs and Residential Proxies Are Used in Abuse: Findings from 2026 RSAC Research
How VPNs and Residential Proxies Are Used in Abuse: Findings from 2026 RSAC Research
4 months ago by Daniel Quandt & Tiago Martins
The Residential Proxy Problem: Shared Infrastructure and Rapid Rotation
The Residential Proxy Problem: Shared Infrastructure and Rapid Rotation
7 months ago by Tiago Martins & Fernanda Donnini
Should You Trust Your VPN Location?
Should You Trust Your VPN Location?
8 months ago by Ben Dowling, Tiago Martins & Fernanda Donnini