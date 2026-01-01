IPinfo Lite is the fastest way to start enriching traffic data with country and ASN signals, with no usage caps, no credit card, and no licensing restrictions. It's ideal for building geo-aware ad logic or testing IP-based segmentation strategies before investing in deeper detection layers.

When anonymized traffic becomes a measurable problem, upgrading to IPinfo Core or IPinfo Plus unlocks our industry-leading VPN detection dataset. These products offer boolean flags for VPNs, proxies, Tor, and hosting infrastructure, as well as more granular details, all updated daily and backed by active probe verification.

Ad platforms use IPinfo to pre-filter traffic, reduce bot-driven waste, and maintain accuracy across geo-targeted campaigns.