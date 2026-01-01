51% of Traffic is Invalid — Filter It With IP Data
To ensure data integrity, you need the most robust defense against hidden traffic. Our superior VPN coverage identifies more anonymized connections, allowing you to catch and manage high-risk users.
{ip:"1.0.0.232",asn:"AS13335",as_name:"Cloudflare, Inc.",as_domain:"cloudflare.com",country_code:"AU",country:"Australia",continent_code:"OC",continent:"Oceania"}
Surface the Most Hidden Networks
We detect hard-to-spot VPN infrastructure, including niche providers, proxy pools, and fast-reassigned IPs. Our IP dataset includes the most popular VPN providers, residential proxies, and hybrid services that typically evade static IP blocklists.
Choose API or Database Format
Get VPN detection data in real-time via API or through daily downloadable databases in JSON, CSV, or MMDB formats. Flexible ingestion supports any adtech stack or data pipeline.
High Confidence VPN Data
Every VPN record in our dataset is backed by evidence, including real-time internet measurement, behavioral heuristics, and infrastructure patterns. That means fewer false positives and higher-quality exclusions.
How Marketers Can Leverage VPN Data for Better Ad Targeting
Start with IPinfo Lite to enrich traffic with accurate country and ASN data, Upgrade to IPinfo Core or IPinfo Plus for privacy detection,, enabling pre-bid filtering of anonymized or suspicious IPs. It's a powerful tool to protect performance and reduce fraud, especially in geo-targeted campaigns.
Sample Response
{ip:"23.64.48.164",hostname:"a23-64-48-164.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com",city:"Ashburn",region:"Virginia",country:"US",loc:"39.0437,-77.4875",org:"AS20940 Akamai International B.V.",postal:"20147",timezone:"America/New_York",asn:{asn:"AS20940",name:"Akamai International B.V.",domain:"akamai.com",route:"23.64.48.0/20",type:"hosting"},company:{name:"Akamai Technologies, Inc.",domain:"akamai.com",type:"hosting"},privacy:{vpn:false,proxy:false,tor:false,relay:false,hosting:true,service:""},abuse:{address:"US, MA, Cambridge, 145 Broadway",country:"US",email:"abuse@akamai.com",name:"Akamai Technologies",network:"23.64.0.0/14",phone:"+1-617-444-3000"}}
Dev Notes
Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:
- One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
- Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
- Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
- Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
- Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
- Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Why Use IPinfo Lite for Expansive VPN Coverage
IPinfo Lite is the fastest way to start enriching traffic data with country and ASN signals, with no usage caps, no credit card, and no licensing restrictions. It's ideal for building geo-aware ad logic or testing IP-based segmentation strategies before investing in deeper detection layers.
When anonymized traffic becomes a measurable problem, upgrading to IPinfo Core or IPinfo Plus unlocks our industry-leading VPN detection dataset. These products offer boolean flags for VPNs, proxies, Tor, and hosting infrastructure, as well as more granular details, all updated daily and backed by active probe verification.
Ad platforms use IPinfo to pre-filter traffic, reduce bot-driven waste, and maintain accuracy across geo-targeted campaigns.
Trusted and Proven by the World's Most Demanding Networks
Independent accuracy tests
In one global CDN's evaluation of 1 million IPs, IPinfo delivered 92% accuracy vs 78% for the next-best vendor.
Enterprise-scale adoption
Our data powers mission-critical decisioning for infrastructure providers serving hundreds of millions of users.
Invitation to test
Don't take our word for it. Run your own evaluation and see why engineering teams keep switching to IPinfo.
Trusted and Proven by the World's Most Demanding Networks
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.
IPinfo is absolutely essential to our business. The data is rock solid, the API is dead simple, and the price is unbeatable. I constantly recommend it to all of my friends in the industry.
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.
Frequently Asked Questions
We use active measurement from our global ProbeNet infrastructure to identify behavioral patterns and infrastructure traits, allowing us to detect fast-reassigned IPs, niche VPN services, and stealth proxy networks not found in static blocklists.
While coverage fluctuates with emerging infrastructure, our dataset includes tens of millions of VPN-flagged IPs and is refreshed daily. We track both high-volume providers and lesser-known nodes using active and passive signals.
Yes, our detection system identifies and classifies infrastructure tied to consumer privacy tools, including Apple Private Relay and Google One VPN. These are tagged appropriately, allowing you to decide how they impact your bidding and attribution logic.
Yes, we detect residential proxy IPs by actively joining and monitoring proxy services directly. This allows us to uncover exit nodes from less visible proxy pools, giving ad platforms a reliable way to flag traffic coming from anonymized or shared residential connections.
We operate thousands of global measurement points through ProbeNet, our internet measurement platform, that continuously analyze routing behavior, IP response traits, and network anomalies. This lets us identify new VPN services early, including those that rapidly change IPs or spoof location metadata.