Detect VPN Traffic Before It Enters Your Ad Funnel
Stop bidding on traffic that is intentionally masked or fraudulent. Incorporate privacy detection into your process to make every advertising bid smarter and more effective.
{ip:"1.0.0.232",asn:"AS13335",as_name:"Cloudflare, Inc.",as_domain:"cloudflare.com",country_code:"AU",country:"Australia",continent_code:"OC",continent:"Oceania"}
Full IPv4 and IPv6 Coverage
IPinfo helps you detect anonymized traffic across both IPv4 and the full allocated IPv6 space. As more traffic routes through mobile, CTV, and VPNs, you'll stay ahead of location spoofing and impression fraud.
Privacy Detection via API or Database
Access anonymization flags in real time through our low-latency API, or enrich large-scale impression logs with downloadable datasets. Identify VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, and hosting infrastructure programmatically.
Fast to Integrate, Built to Handle Volume
Set up takes minutes with developer-ready SDKs and clean JSON output. Whether you're filtering real-time bids or optimizing historical spend, IPinfo scales with your adtech stack.
How Marketers Can Leverage Privacy Detection Tools for Better Ad Targeting
IPinfo Lite gives you reliable country and ASN data to flag geographic mismatches, which is perfect for refining geo-targeting logic. Upgrade to IPinfo Core or IPinfo Plus to unlock privacy detection, enabling smarter decisions about anonymized or suspicious traffic before bids are placed.
Sample Response
{ip:"23.64.48.164",hostname:"a23-64-48-164.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com",city:"Ashburn",region:"Virginia",country:"US",loc:"39.0437,-77.4875",org:"AS20940 Akamai International B.V.",postal:"20147",timezone:"America/New_York",asn:{asn:"AS20940",name:"Akamai International B.V.",domain:"akamai.com",route:"23.64.48.0/20",type:"hosting"},company:{name:"Akamai Technologies, Inc.",domain:"akamai.com",type:"hosting"},privacy:{vpn:false,proxy:false,tor:false,relay:false,hosting:true,service:""},abuse:{address:"US, MA, Cambridge, 145 Broadway",country:"US",email:"abuse@akamai.com",name:"Akamai Technologies",network:"23.64.0.0/14",phone:"+1-617-444-3000"}}
Dev Notes
Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:
- One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
- Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
- Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
- Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
- Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
- Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Why Use IPinfo Lite for Pre-Bid Filtering and Privacy Detection
IPinfo Lite is your starting point for integrating IP data into pre-bid workflows. With accurate country and ASN information, it helps identify country-level IP geolocation and ASN context, all without cookies.
When privacy signals matter, IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus offer deeper insights. You'll get more information about VPN, proxy, Tor, and hosting infrastructure, along with mobile detection and network classifications to help separate real users from anonymized noise.
Easy-to-integrate API and database formats
Unlimited lookups and commercial use rights
Seamless upgrade path to full privacy detection and carrier context
Trusted by AdTech Teams That Value Accuracy
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.
IPinfo is absolutely essential to our business. The data is rock solid, the API is dead simple, and the price is unbeatable. I constantly recommend it to all of my friends in the industry.
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.
Frequently Asked Questions
By flagging anonymized traffic before the bid is placed, VPN detection helps avoid wasted impressions, improves audience targeting, and reduces false engagement, saving both budget and analytics integrity.
VPNs and proxies can mask a user's true location, leading to mismatched geos and irrelevant ad delivery. This skews targeting and complicates attribution unless filtered out or flagged early in the funnel.
Using IPinfo Core or IPinfo Plus gives you privacy flags (e.g., is_vpn, is_proxy, is_tor) to detect anonymized traffic. This allows you to separate unreliable traffic paths from your attribution models.
IPinfo Plus includes provider-level identifiers (e.g., NordVPN vs. ZScaler) to help distinguish consumer privacy tools from enterprise tunnels so you can block risk without harming legitimate usage.
Serving regulated or geo-sensitive content to VPN-masked users can result in compliance issues. Using IPinfo's privacy detection signals helps ad platforms manage these risks more proactively.
Anonymized IPs often correlate with bot activity, ad stacking, or arbitrage abuse. Identifying VPNs, proxies, and hosting infrastructure at the IP level gives you cleaner input data for fraud models and real-time exclusion logic.