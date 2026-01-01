The Most Popular Places in America
Anonymized WiFi observations matched to real venues in IPinfo's Places data. Switch the lens to rank states by their busiest venue, their dominant brand, a head-to-head brand matchup, or a single venue category.
- Under 2.7%17 states
- 2.7%–4.7%15 states
- 4.7% and over19 states
Surprising winners
The venues and brands that broke the pattern, or dominated their home state to a degree nothing else in the country matches.
17.0%
Denver International Airport owns Colorado
A single airport carries 17.0% of every place observation in the state — the most lopsided win in America.
4.7%
Twin River Events Center takes Rhode Island
The only state in the country whose most popular venue is an entertainment venue.
16
Campuses take 16 states
In 16 states the most popular venue is a university — led by University of Wyoming, with 10.5% of Wyoming.
13.7%
H-E-B holds Texas
The biggest upset over Walmart: H-E-B carries 13.7% of the state's place observations.
Dead heat
Dunkin' ties Starbucks
The closest matchup in America: Dunkin' and Starbucks finish level in Illinois at 0.6% apiece.
Winners by category
Each category's share of national place observations, its single busiest venue, and its dominant brand.
|Category
|Nat. share
|Top venue
|Top brand
|Hotel & resort
|21.2%
|Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort · Florida
|Hampton 3.5%
|Restaurant
|13.4%
|Jamba · Pennsylvania
|McDonald's 12.1%
|Retail
|10.9%
|World of Disney · Florida
|Sam's Club 14.9%
|Grocery store
|10.5%
|Milk Bar · Nevada
|Walmart 24.2%
|Airport
|5.4%
|Miami International Airport · Florida
|—
|University
|4.7%
|University of California, San Diego · California
|University of Phoenix 0.1%
|Gym
|2.2%
|Real Fitness Naples · Florida
|Planet Fitness 29.3%
|Casino
|2.0%
|MGM Grand · Nevada
|—
|Bar
|1.9%
|StonyCreekFoxwoods · Connecticut
|McMenamins 0.6%
|Business services
|1.9%
|Metro Transit - Lake St & France Ave · Minnesota
|H&R Block 1.1%
|Community center
|1.7%
|ROW NYC · New York
|American Legion 3.4%
|Car services
|1.5%
|Jandy's Tire Center · Washington
|Caliber Collision 2.5%
Methodology
Every figure on this page comes from the same daily snapshot, measured the same way.
- The data
- Anonymized, privacy-preserving WiFi observations from opted-in devices, matched to real venues in IPinfo's Places dataset. Refreshed daily from the live dataset.
- The measure
- Popularity is a venue's share of its state's total place observations: a measure of network presence, not foot traffic. No individual devices or people are identified.
- The coverage
- Rankings cover all 50 states and DC across every venue category in the dataset, from airports to aquariums.
What's in Places?
Places maps public WiFi IPs to the real venues where they originate, with building-level precision. Every place IP carries exactly one venue category, and sensitive venue types such as hospitals, schools, and places of worship are excluded.
No new endpoint. It's in your bundle.
The Places API is included in IPinfo Core and Max, returned in the same API call you already make. No new endpoint, no second request — and the depth of the venue detail follows your tier.
Sample response
{"is_place": true,"place": {"name": "CEPAC Vélodrome","category": "stadium","ssid": "OrangeVelodrome","latitude": 43.2698,"longitude": 5.3959}}
Depth scales with your tier
Pick a tier to see exactly what its response carries, all in the same API call.