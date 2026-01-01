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IPinfo Places · Data Report

The Most Popular Places in America

Anonymized WiFi observations matched to real venues in IPinfo's Places data. Switch the lens to rank states by their busiest venue, their dominant brand, a head-to-head brand matchup, or a single venue category.

  • Under 2.7%17 states
  • 2.7%–4.7%15 states
  • 4.7% and over19 states
17.0%
Denver International Airport's share of Colorado — America's #1 venue
15/51
states where Walmart is the top brand
19
states won outright by an airport
54
venue categories ranked
The upsets

Surprising winners

The venues and brands that broke the pattern, or dominated their home state to a degree nothing else in the country matches.

  • 17.0%

    Denver International Airport owns Colorado

    A single airport carries 17.0% of every place observation in the state — the most lopsided win in America.

  • 4.7%

    Twin River Events Center takes Rhode Island

    The only state in the country whose most popular venue is an entertainment venue.

  • 16

    Campuses take 16 states

    In 16 states the most popular venue is a university — led by University of Wyoming, with 10.5% of Wyoming.

  • 13.7%

    H-E-B holds Texas

    The biggest upset over Walmart: H-E-B carries 13.7% of the state's place observations.

  • Dead heat

    Dunkin' ties Starbucks

    The closest matchup in America: Dunkin' and Starbucks finish level in Illinois at 0.6% apiece.

54 categories, ranked

Winners by category

Each category's share of national place observations, its single busiest venue, and its dominant brand.

CategoryNat. shareTop venueTop brand
Hotel & resort21.2%Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort · FloridaHampton 3.5%
Restaurant13.4%Jamba · PennsylvaniaMcDonald's 12.1%
Retail10.9%World of Disney · FloridaSam's Club 14.9%
Grocery store10.5%Milk Bar · NevadaWalmart 24.2%
Airport5.4%Miami International Airport · Florida
University4.7%University of California, San Diego · CaliforniaUniversity of Phoenix 0.1%
Gym2.2%Real Fitness Naples · FloridaPlanet Fitness 29.3%
Casino2.0%MGM Grand · Nevada
Bar1.9%StonyCreekFoxwoods · ConnecticutMcMenamins 0.6%
Business services1.9%Metro Transit - Lake St & France Ave · MinnesotaH&R Block 1.1%
Community center1.7%ROW NYC · New YorkAmerican Legion 3.4%
Car services1.5%Jandy's Tire Center · WashingtonCaliber Collision 2.5%
How we measured it

Methodology

Every figure on this page comes from the same daily snapshot, measured the same way.

The data
Anonymized, privacy-preserving WiFi observations from opted-in devices, matched to real venues in IPinfo's Places dataset. Refreshed daily from the live dataset.
The measure
Popularity is a venue's share of its state's total place observations: a measure of network presence, not foot traffic. No individual devices or people are identified.
The coverage
Rankings cover all 50 states and DC across every venue category in the dataset, from airports to aquariums.
Inside the dataset

What's in Places?

Places maps public WiFi IPs to the real venues where they originate, with building-level precision. Every place IP carries exactly one venue category, and sensitive venue types such as hospitals, schools, and places of worship are excluded.

Explore Places
Integration

No new endpoint. It's in your bundle.

The Places API is included in IPinfo Core and Max, returned in the same API call you already make. No new endpoint, no second request — and the depth of the venue detail follows your tier.

Sample response

$curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/88.212.130.115?token=$TOKEN
{
  "is_place": true,
  "place": {
    "name": "CEPAC Vélodrome",
    "category": "stadium",
    "ssid": "OrangeVelodrome",
    "latitude": 43.2698,
    "longitude": 5.3959
  }
}

Depth scales with your tier

Pick a tier to see exactly what its response carries, all in the same API call.

Choose a bundle tier to sample
See Pricing