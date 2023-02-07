[Privacy Detection] Get privacy, proxy and VPN detection information from an IP address using the C# language.

If you are using the C# programming language and want to look up if an IP address is associated with a privacy service such as VPN, proxy or hosting service, you can use our Privacy Detection API service. To get started:

Step 1: Get your access token.

Sign up for the appropriate tier and copy your IPinfo access token from your dashboard.

Step 2: Install the IPinfo C# library

Visit our official open-source IPinfo C# library GitHub repo and follow the instructions to install the library.

Step 3: IPinfo C# library ⇒ IP to Privacy

After importing and initializing the IPinfo package, you will need to call the following methods on the IPResponse class variable:

Code Description ipResponse.Privacy.Hosting Boolean response for hosting/data center/cloud IP address. Often indicative of a bot or self-hosted VPN. ipResponse.Privacy.Proxy Boolean response for IP address associated with a proxy service. ipResponse.Privacy.Vpn Boolean response for IP address associated with TOR endpoint. ipResponse.Privacy.Relay Boolean response for IP address associated with Apple relay service. ipResponse.Privacy.Service Name of the privacy service provider, if available.

Starter code template

//namespace using IPinfo; using IPinfo.Models; namespace IPinfoApp { // Class declaration class IPlookup { // Main Method static async Task Main(string[] args) { //////////////////////////////// // initializing IPinfo client // //////////////////////////////// // Get your IPinfo access token from: ipinfo.io/account/token string token = "YOUR_TOKEN"; IPinfoClient client = new IPinfoClient.Builder() .AccessToken(token) .Build(); // making the API call string ip = "173.45.30.55"; IPResponse ipResponse= await client.IPApi.GetDetailsAsync(ip); //////////////////////////////// // Privacy Detection Insights // //////////////////////////////// Console.WriteLine($"Hosting/Data center IP?: {ipResponse.Privacy.Hosting}"); Console.WriteLine($"Proxy IP?: {ipResponse.Privacy.Proxy}"); Console.WriteLine($"Relay IP?: {ipResponse.Privacy.Relay}"); Console.WriteLine($"Tor endpoint IP?: {ipResponse.Privacy.Tor}"); Console.WriteLine($"VPN IP?: {ipResponse.Privacy.Vpn}"); Console.WriteLine($"Service provider: {ipResponse.Privacy.Service}"); } } } <br>

Result

Hosting/Data center IP: False Proxy IP?: False Relay IP?: False Tor endpoint IP?: False VPN IP?: True Service provider:<br>

As you can see, the IP address is flagged as a VPN IP address.

Besides the API service, IPinfo IP to Privacy detection data is also available as a database download.

To learn more about using the C# language and .NET framework with IPinfo, please check out our article: First steps with C#/.NET & IPinfo’s API and Database

If you have any questions, please reach out to us.