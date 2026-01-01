Verified Signals for Geo-Compliance

Licensed operators have to know where a player actually is, not where their traffic claims to be. IPinfo's proprietary ProbeNet internet measurement platform continuously measures the internet from more than 1,300 points of presence, producing IP intelligence that reflects observed internet behavior rather than consensus between datasets or static registry records. That continuously validated foundation helps gaming platforms apply jurisdictional rules with fewer assumptions, and evidence the decisions they made when a regulator asks.