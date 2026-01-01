Spot the spoofers. Keep the players. Meet IPinfo at ICE
Join us at the world's leading iGaming event to learn how IPinfo powers IP location and VPN detection for gaming platforms and operators worldwide.
What You'll Experience at ICE Barcelona 2027
Live product demos
One-on-one consultations with our fraud and compliance experts
Exclusive insights on IP threat intelligence
Evidence-Backed IP Intelligence
Verified Signals for Geo-Compliance
Licensed operators have to know where a player actually is, not where their traffic claims to be. IPinfo's proprietary ProbeNet internet measurement platform continuously measures the internet from more than 1,300 points of presence, producing IP intelligence that reflects observed internet behavior rather than consensus between datasets or static registry records. That continuously validated foundation helps gaming platforms apply jurisdictional rules with fewer assumptions, and evidence the decisions they made when a regulator asks.
Measurable Spoofing & Abuse Prevention
Location spoofing and multi-accounting begin with infrastructure, long before they appear in player behavior. IPinfo provides continuously verified signals for VPNs, residential proxies, hosting providers, and carrier networks that help operators identify anonymized and high-risk traffic early in the decision process — for cleaner player onboarding, less bonus abuse, and fewer false flags on genuine players.
Connect With the IPinfo Team
Our team of IP data experts will be at ICE Barcelona 2027 to answer your questions and show you how IPinfo can help secure your organization.
Alex Plummer
New Business
Augustin Ladar
Account Director
Rob Simmons
New Business Director
Vuk Zivkovic
OEM Account Director
Daniel Quandt
Head of Solutions Engineering
Ana Barros
Solutions Engineer
Complete IP Context With IPinfo
Stop by booth 7M34 to see how each dataset slots into your compliance, fraud, and player-integrity workflows.
Privacy Detection
Identify anonymized traffic at scale by flagging IPs tied to VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or hosting infrastructure.Learn More
Residential Proxy Detection
Detect residential proxy infrastructure through continuous observation, helping distinguish legitimate consumer traffic from proxy-enabled fraud and invalid activity.Learn More
Geolocation
Determine where traffic originates with precise location data, including country, city, and accuracy radius.Learn More
Places
Associate eligible IP addresses with real venues, including airports, hotels, stadiums, and campuses, for richer location context.Learn More
Network Intelligence
Understand the infrastructure behind every request with ASN, carrier, connection type, and network ownership data that adds context beyond location alone.Learn More
Company & Hosting Data
Identify traffic originating from cloud providers, data centers, and hosting infrastructure.Learn More
Let's Meet at ICE Barcelona 2027
Secure your spot with the IPinfo team. We're here to help you make the most of your ICE experience, and to show how IP data can support more confident decision-making.