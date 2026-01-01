Varies: daily to twice weekly by product

A fair, full-scope comparison of geolocation, ASN, privacy detection, delivery, support, and pricing. See how IPinfo stacks up against GeoIP2, GeoLite2, and minFraud, and why teams are making the switch.

Fraud scoring service in three tiers — Score, Insights, and Factors — billed pay-as-you-go per query.

Geolocation databases and web services in MMDB and CSV. GeoIP2 (paid) updates on weekdays; GeoLite2 (free) updates twice weekly and is intentionally less accurate than GeoIP2.

MaxMind is an established, full-suite IP intelligence vendor. A fair comparison has to account for their entire range of products:

Enterprise pricing is custom quote-based above volume thresholds, which makes forecasting data costs at scale difficult.

GeoIP2 ships MMDB and CSV. Teams on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery need Parquet; streaming teams need JSON. MaxMind offers neither.

minFraud's Score tier returns a single vendor-defined number. Insights and Factors add explanation, but the model itself isn't yours to audit; teams that must defend decisions to customers or auditors need the underlying signals.

Geolocation, fraud scoring, and anonymizer detection are all separate products with separate credits, integrations, and billing relationships. The full context of an IP address is harder to obtain.

GeoIP2's paid geolocation databases update on weekdays and GeoLite2 only twice weekly. IPinfo refreshes all products daily, 7 days a week — including the free tier — so new exit nodes, proxies, and reassigned ranges surface faster.

In our conversations with users looking to switch, these are the recurring reasons engineering and fraud teams provide when they start evaluating alternatives.

Why Teams Look for a MaxMind Alternative

These tables highlight the core distinctions between IPinfo and MaxMind: accuracy — 93% vs 79% city-level in independent third-party testing; cadence — daily, 7 days a week vs weekday updates; and verifiability — a public methodology you can test yourself with ProbeNet Live, not a number you take on faith.

Talk to sales — packaged by need

Talk to sales — packaged by need

Self-serve for internal use; commercial via sales

Self-serve for internal use; commercial via sales

API via GeoIP Insights at $0.002/query (~4× Plus effective rate); database files enterprise sales only

API via GeoIP Insights at $0.002/query (~4× Plus effective rate); database files enterprise sales only

Self-serve API from $74/mo (Plus), $94/mo (Max); database downloads via sales

Self-serve API from $74/mo (Plus), $94/mo (Max); database downloads via sales

No customer-verifiable methodology; published stats can't be independently reproduced

No customer-verifiable methodology; published stats can't be independently reproduced

Privacy Extended shows how each anonymizer was detected

Privacy Extended shows how each anonymizer was detected

anonymizer_confidence; provider_name for a subset of residential proxy providers (list available on request)

anonymizer_confidence; provider_name for a subset of residential proxy providers (list available on request)

service name (100% coverage for residential-proxy services), last_seen, percent_days_seen — what was observed, how persistently

service name (100% coverage for residential-proxy services), last_seen, percent_days_seen — what was observed, how persistently

Primarily inferred from network attributes, public records, and other undisclosed methods

Primarily inferred from network attributes, public records, and other undisclosed methods

Official Splunk app (incl. residential proxy detection), first IP provider in Microsoft Security Copilot, Maltego, Zapier

Official Splunk app (incl. residential proxy detection), first IP provider in Microsoft Security Copilot, Maltego, Zapier

GeoLite (free) data on Snowflake only — no paid datasets

GeoLite (free) data on Snowflake only — no paid datasets

Dedicated Residential Proxy DB with confidence score, enterprise-only (bundled with Anonymous Plus)

Dedicated Residential Proxy DB with confidence score, enterprise-only (bundled with Anonymous Plus)

Concurrent-sharing estimate over daily, weekly, and monthly windows (distinguishes rotation from concurrent sharing)

Concurrent-sharing estimate over daily, weekly, and monthly windows (distinguishes rotation from concurrent sharing)

Standalone GeoLite ASN database with no prefix, RPKI, or related-domain extras

Standalone GeoLite ASN database with no prefix, RPKI, or related-domain extras

Compare every product feature side by side. IPinfo features reflect current product capabilities; MaxMind values reflect its current public documentation.

Independent evaluation Accuracy You Can Trust , Not Just Claim The single most-cited difference between the two vendors is geolocation accuracy, and it comes from independent third-party data.

The 93% vs 79% figures come from an independent enterprise evaluation by a major global CDN provider, run across roughly one million IPs against multiple vendors using the provider's own ground truth.

IPinfo 93 % Actively measured through ProbeNet Nearest Competitor 79 % Inferred from passive signals & geofeeds A 14-point gap that compounds at scale. Verify with ProbeNet Live

Why the Gap Exists

IPinfo continuously measures internet activity. ProbeNet runs 1,359 active PoPs across 167 countries with daily validation against ground-truth network data. Legacy providers infer location from passive signals and third-party geofeeds.