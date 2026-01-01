IPinfo vs MaxMind · Comparison
The MaxMind Alternative Built for Complete IP Intelligence
A fair, full-scope comparison of geolocation, ASN, privacy detection, delivery, support, and pricing. See how IPinfo stacks up against GeoIP2, GeoLite2, and minFraud, and why teams are making the switch.
At a glance
The full picture
What MaxMind Offers
MaxMind is an established, full-suite IP intelligence vendor. A fair comparison has to account for their entire range of products:
GeoIP2 / GeoLite2Geolocation
Geolocation databases and web services in MMDB and CSV. GeoIP2 (paid) updates on weekdays; GeoLite2 (free) updates twice weekly and is intentionally less accurate than GeoIP2.
minFraudFraud scoring
Fraud scoring service in three tiers — Score, Insights, and Factors — billed pay-as-you-go per query.
GeoIP InsightsEnriched web service
Enriched geolocation web service combining location, ISP, and connection data in a single response.
Commercial GeoLite LicenseOEM
Licensing program for embedding GeoLite data inside commercial products and devices.
Our observations
Why Teams Look for a MaxMind Alternative
In our conversations with users looking to switch, these are the recurring reasons engineering and fraud teams provide when they start evaluating alternatives.
Update cadence
GeoIP2's paid geolocation databases update on weekdays and GeoLite2 only twice weekly. IPinfo refreshes all products daily, 7 days a week — including the free tier — so new exit nodes, proxies, and reassigned ranges surface faster.
Fragmented products
Geolocation, fraud scoring, and anonymizer detection are all separate products with separate credits, integrations, and billing relationships. The full context of an IP address is harder to obtain.
Black-box scoring
minFraud's Score tier returns a single vendor-defined number. Insights and Factors add explanation, but the model itself isn't yours to audit; teams that must defend decisions to customers or auditors need the underlying signals.
Format limits
GeoIP2 ships MMDB and CSV. Teams on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery need Parquet; streaming teams need JSON. MaxMind offers neither.
Pricing opacity
Enterprise pricing is custom quote-based above volume thresholds, which makes forecasting data costs at scale difficult.
Head to head
IPinfo vs MaxMind, Product by Product
Compare every product feature side by side. IPinfo features reflect current product capabilities; MaxMind values reflect its current public documentation.
Data products
Delivery & deployment
Privacy & anonymity detection
Documentation, support & community
Pricing model
that matter
These tables highlight the core distinctions between IPinfo and MaxMind: accuracy — 93% vs 79% city-level in independent third-party testing; cadence — daily, 7 days a week vs weekday updates; and verifiability — a public methodology you can test yourself with ProbeNet Live, not a number you take on faith.
Independent evaluation
Accuracy You Can Trust, Not Just Claim
The single most-cited difference between the two vendors is geolocation accuracy, and it comes from independent third-party data.
The 93% vs 79% figures come from an independent enterprise evaluation by a major global CDN provider, run across roughly one million IPs against multiple vendors using the provider's own ground truth.
Why the Gap Exists
IPinfo continuously measures internet activity. ProbeNet runs 1,359 active PoPs across 167 countries with daily validation against ground-truth network data. Legacy providers infer location from passive signals and third-party geofeeds.
For developers. a 14-point accuracy gap means content personalization, geo-targeting, and fraud rules built on weaker data produce measurably more errors.
For enterprise. accuracy you can defend requires a methodology you can explain. IPinfo's is public so you don't have to take our word for it. Test both on your own traffic. ProbeNet Live makes our measurement platform publicly usable — anyone can run their own probes and verify the methodology directly.
Methodology
Measured, Not Inferred
When comparing IP data, the methodology matters as much as the results. The way signals are generated influences coverage, freshness, and confidence in the data.
IPinfo — active measurement
- ProbeNet probes the internet directly and triangulates location from physical network latency.
- Active measurements override self-declared registry data — if the network says one thing and the measurement says another, the measurement wins.
MaxMind — inference
- Location is inferred from registry records, customer-submitted geofeeds, and WHOIS data, with no active measurement infrastructure to confirm it.
- Self-declared data is trusted as-is, so stale or inaccurate registrations propagate into the result.
MaxMind publishes accuracy stats you can't independently verify. IPinfo hands you the instruments to test them yourself.
A different philosophy
Fraud Detection: Raw Signals vs a Risk Score
MaxMind and IPinfo products operate at different layers. minFraud delivers a fraud-focused assessment, while IPinfo provides the raw internet intelligence that empowers teams to apply their own logic and thresholds.
{ "risk_score": 87.4, "ip_address": { "risk": 72.1 } }
{ "hosting": true, "proxy": false, "relay": true, "tor": false, "vpn": true, "service": "Apple Private Relay" }
What you get. minFraud returns a vendor-defined score (Score), an explained score (Insights), or a factor breakdown (Factors). IPinfo returns discrete fields — VPN, proxy, Tor, hosting, residential proxy, and relay — each explainable on its own.
Why it matters. When you decline a transaction on a minFraud score, explaining why to a customer or auditor means explaining MaxMind's algorithm. On IPinfo signals, you can name the exact field that triggered the decision.
Who it's for. Raw signals are more flexible and more defensible for enterprise fraud teams that need their own logic — built around their user base, their risk tolerance, and their audit requirements.
One category MaxMind doesn't compete in
IPinfo Places: Venue-Level IP Identification
IPinfo Places identifies the real-world venue category behind an IP address, including hotels, airports, stadiums, transit hubs, casinos, and more. MaxMind's closest offering is categorical user-type flags (cellular, residential, corporate). It's a different level of granularity.
Venue-level identification requires a fundamentally different data collection approach, which is not a feature gap MaxMind can close with a product update.
For developers
Switch Without Rebuilding
Most teams move over without touching their lookup logic. Here's what actually changes.
MMDB compatibility
IPinfo ships native MMDB, so existing GeoIP2 database lookups keep working with a file swap — no library rewrite for most integrations.View database downloads
API migration
A single endpoint and token change. The response structure is similar to GeoIP2 — check the field-mapping notes in the migration guide for the differences.
Format expansion
IPinfo adds JSON and Parquet that MaxMind doesn't offer — relevant for teams building on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery.
For enterprise teams
What Changes at Scale
The advantages that matter to engineering leadership, fraud, and compliance compound as volume grows.
Daily refresh. Fraud, security, and compliance decisions depend on current data. GeoIP2's paid geolocation databases refresh on weekdays and GeoLite2 only twice weekly; IPinfo refreshes daily, 7 days a week — a measurable staleness gap closed.
Delivery breadth. API, MMDB, CSV, JSON, Parquet, cloud marketplace, and OEM licensing — one vendor, every delivery path your stack needs.
Signal transparency. Raw, discrete signals instead of vendor-defined scores. Audit defensibility is higher when every field can be explained on its own.
Single vendor. Geolocation, ASN, privacy detection, residential proxy, and abuse data from one integration — not separate products with separate billing.
Pricing
What IPinfo Actually Costs
IPinfo's pricing and packaging changed last year, so start from the current tiers rather than third-party summaries. The right comparison is the cost of replacing MaxMind's full suite with a single, daily-refreshed integration from one vendor.
IPinfo Lite is for developers building and testing. Unlike MaxMind's GeoLite2, which is intentionally less accurate than paid products, IPinfo Lite uses the same accuracy as paid products. Enterprise buyers have a different conversation, one scoped to verified, current data across multiple product types.
Free IP data
Free IP Data, Honestly Compared
If you're evaluating IPinfo Lite versus GeoLite2, here's the comparison that matters most. GeoLite2 is intentionally less accurate than paid GeoIP2; IPinfo Lite offers the same level of accuracy as every other product.
Migration
How to Switch From MaxMind to IPinfo
There are three paths, depending on how you consume MaxMind today. You can even run IPinfo alongside MaxMind during evaluation to validate accuracy on your own traffic before you commit.
Swap the file
Download the IPinfo equivalent in MMDB and update your lookup path. Most integrations work without code changes.
Change the endpoint
Update your endpoint and token. The response structure is similar but not identical — confirm field mapping in the docs.
Map your signals
IPinfo doesn't replace minFraud's scoring model directly. It provides the raw signals to build your own. Talk to sales about mapping your fraud workflows.
Ready to Evaluate IPinfo?
Most teams run a proof-of-concept against their own traffic before committing. Start in minutes, or talk to us about setting one up.
Developers
Start free in minutes. No credit card required.
Enterprise
Scope a proof-of-concept on your own traffic with our team.
Frequently Asked Questions
In independent third-party testing, IPinfo measured at 93% city-level accuracy versus MaxMind's 79% — a 14-point gap. The difference is methodology: IPinfo actively measures the internet through ProbeNet's 1,357 PoPs across 163 countries with daily validation, while MaxMind infers location from passive signals and geofeeds. The surest way to know is to test both against your own traffic with ProbeNet Live.
minFraud returns a vendor-defined risk score; IPinfo returns the raw, discrete signals — VPN, proxy, Tor, hosting, residential proxy. With minFraud you adopt MaxMind's definition of risk; with IPinfo your team builds the scoring logic that fits your fraud model. IPinfo is not a fraud-scoring service — it provides the signals you score on.
IPinfo ships native MMDB, so database users swap the file and update the lookup path — most integrations need no code changes. API users change the endpoint and token, then confirm field mapping in the migration guide. Enterprise teams can run IPinfo alongside MaxMind during evaluation.
Much of the "IPinfo is expensive" narrative is based on outdated pricing — IPinfo changed its packaging last year. The right comparison is the cost of replacing MaxMind's full suite with a single, daily-refreshed integration, not price-per-lookup in isolation. See current tiers at ipinfo.io/pricing.
Yes. IPinfo Lite offers free geolocation data in MMDB, CSV, JSON, and Parquet with daily refresh. Unlike GeoLite2 — which MaxMind documents as intentionally less accurate than paid GeoIP2 — IPinfo Lite uses the same accuracy as IPinfo's paid tiers, and allows commercial use with attribution.
IPinfo offers JSON and Parquet in addition to MMDB and CSV. Parquet matters for teams on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery; JSON matters for streaming pipelines. MaxMind ships MMDB and CSV only.
Yes — IPinfo refreshes daily, 7 days a week, including the free tier. MaxMind's paid GeoIP2 databases update on weekdays (Mon–Fri) and the free GeoLite2 only twice weekly, so new exit nodes, proxies, and reassigned ranges surface faster with IPinfo.
Yes. IPinfo runs a dedicated commercial licensing program for embedding IP data in commercial products — comparable to MaxMind's Commercial GeoLite License, but handled through a single relationship.
Yes. IPinfo database downloads (MMDB, CSV, JSON, Parquet) run fully offline, so they work in air-gapped and isolated environments with no outbound API calls.
The recurring reasons: accuracy (93% vs 79% city-level in independent testing), daily vs weekday refresh, a public methodology you can verify yourself, more delivery formats (JSON and Parquet), and a free tier that isn't accuracy-degraded.
minFraud gives you a composite risk score; IPinfo gives you the underlying signals to build your own. Raw signals are more flexible and more defensible — when you decline a transaction, you can name the exact signal that triggered it rather than explaining a vendor's algorithm.
Field coverage is close to parity — both expose discrete boolean flags for VPN, proxy, Tor, hosting, and residential proxy. IPinfo adds a relay flag (Apple Private Relay and similar) that MaxMind doesn't offer. The bigger differences are how signals are produced (IPinfo actively verifies; MaxMind infers with confidence scores), the evidence fields IPinfo exposes (service name, last_seen, percent_days_seen), and access — IPinfo is self-serve from $74/mo while MaxMind's anonymizer database files are enterprise sales only.
For database users it can be as quick as swapping an MMDB file and updating a path. API migrations are typically a small endpoint and token change plus field-mapping checks. Replacing minFraud takes longer, since you're mapping signals to your own scoring logic — talk to sales to scope it.