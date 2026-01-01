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IPinfo vs MaxMind · Comparison

The MaxMind Alternative Built for Complete IP Intelligence

A fair, full-scope comparison of geolocation, ASN, privacy detection, delivery, support, and pricing. See how IPinfo stacks up against GeoIP2, GeoLite2, and minFraud, and why teams are making the switch.

At a glance

IPinfoMaxMind
City-level accuracy
Independent testing
93%
79%
Update cadence
Daily (all products)
Varies: daily to twice weekly by product
Download formats
4
2
Fraud detection approach
Raw signals
Risk score
Free-tier accuracy
Full
Degraded
See the full product-by-product breakdown
In this article
  1. 01What MaxMind Offers
  2. 02Why Teams Look for an Alternative
  3. 03Product by Product
  4. 04Accuracy You Can Trust
  5. 05Measured, Not Inferred
  6. 06Fraud Detection: Signals vs a Score
  7. 07IPinfo Places
  8. 08Switch Without Rebuilding
  9. 09What Changes at Scale
  10. 10What IPinfo Actually Costs
  11. 11Free IP Data, Honestly Compared
  12. 12How to Switch
  13. 13FAQ

The full picture

What MaxMind Offers

MaxMind is an established, full-suite IP intelligence vendor. A fair comparison has to account for their entire range of products:

GeoIP2 / GeoLite2

Geolocation

Geolocation databases and web services in MMDB and CSV. GeoIP2 (paid) updates on weekdays; GeoLite2 (free) updates twice weekly and is intentionally less accurate than GeoIP2.

minFraud

Fraud scoring

Fraud scoring service in three tiers — Score, Insights, and Factors — billed pay-as-you-go per query.

GeoIP Insights

Enriched web service

Enriched geolocation web service combining location, ISP, and connection data in a single response.

Commercial GeoLite License

OEM

Licensing program for embedding GeoLite data inside commercial products and devices.

Our observations

Why Teams Look for a MaxMind Alternative

In our conversations with users looking to switch, these are the recurring reasons engineering and fraud teams provide when they start evaluating alternatives.

01

Update cadence

GeoIP2's paid geolocation databases update on weekdays and GeoLite2 only twice weekly. IPinfo refreshes all products daily, 7 days a week — including the free tier — so new exit nodes, proxies, and reassigned ranges surface faster.

02

Fragmented products

Geolocation, fraud scoring, and anonymizer detection are all separate products with separate credits, integrations, and billing relationships. The full context of an IP address is harder to obtain.

03

Black-box scoring

minFraud's Score tier returns a single vendor-defined number. Insights and Factors add explanation, but the model itself isn't yours to audit; teams that must defend decisions to customers or auditors need the underlying signals.

04

Format limits

GeoIP2 ships MMDB and CSV. Teams on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery need Parquet; streaming teams need JSON. MaxMind offers neither.

05

Pricing opacity

Enterprise pricing is custom quote-based above volume thresholds, which makes forecasting data costs at scale difficult.

Head to head

IPinfo vs MaxMind, Product by Product

Compare every product feature side by side. IPinfo features reflect current product capabilities; MaxMind values reflect its current public documentation.

Data products

IPinfo
MaxMind
IP geolocation
Daily refresh · 93% city-level accuracy
Weekday refresh · 79% city-level accuracy
ASN data
Dedicated ASN dataset + API — prefixes, RPKI status per prefix, related domains
Standalone GeoLite ASN database with no prefix, RPKI, or related-domain extras
Places
Venue-level identification
Dedicated Places dataset
Not available
Device count
Concurrent-sharing estimate over daily, weekly, and monthly windows (distinguishes rotation from concurrent sharing)
GeoIP User Count DB with 24-hour estimate only, enterprise-only
RPKI
RPKI validation included
Not available
Privacy detection
Daily VPN, proxy, Tor, hosting, residential proxy, and relay detection
VPN, public proxy, Tor, hosting, residential proxy — no relay field; anonymizer databases refresh daily
Residential proxy
Dedicated DB with observed-behavior field (percent_days_seen); self-serve API, database downloads via sales
Dedicated Residential Proxy DB with confidence score, enterprise-only (bundled with Anonymous Plus)
Fraud scoring
Raw signals — your logic, your score
minFraud Score / Insights / Factors
Company data
Dedicated company dataset
Via GeoIP2 ISP — limited
Carrier / mobile data
Dedicated mobile carrier dataset
Via Connection Type — limited
Abuse contact data
Dedicated abuse contact dataset
Not a primary product

Delivery & deployment

IPinfo
MaxMind
API
Yes
Yes
Database download — MMDB
Yes
Yes
Database download — CSV
Yes
Yes
Database download — JSON
Yes
No
Database download — Parquet
Yes
No
Cloud marketplace
Snowflake (premier), BigQuery, Databricks marketplaces + cloud push to S3, GCS, Azure
GeoLite (free) data on Snowflake only — no paid datasets
Security integrations
Official Splunk app (incl. residential proxy detection), first IP provider in Microsoft Security Copilot, Maltego, Zapier
Manual integration or XSOAR-only
MCP server
Official hosted mcp.ipinfo.io
No official MaxMind MCP server
OEM / redistribution
Dedicated commercial licensing program
Commercial GeoLite License — separate negotiation
Air-gapped deployment
Yes
Yes
Update cadence
Daily, 7 days a week, including the free tier
Weekdays (paid geolocation); twice weekly (GeoLite free); daily (anonymizer databases)

Privacy & anonymity detection

IPinfo
MaxMind
Signal type
Discrete boolean flags — vpn, proxy, tor, hosting, residential proxy, relay
Discrete boolean flags — vpn, public proxy, tor, hosting, residential proxy. No relay field
How signals are produced
Active verification — VPN/proxy protocol handshakes, honeypots, ProbeNet measurement
Primarily inferred from network attributes, public records, and other undisclosed methods
Evidence fields
service name (100% coverage for residential-proxy services), last_seen, percent_days_seen — what was observed, how persistently
anonymizer_confidence; provider_name for a subset of residential proxy providers (list available on request)
Detection transparency
Privacy Extended shows how each anonymizer was detected
No customer-verifiable methodology; published stats can't be independently reproduced
Access
Self-serve API from $74/mo (Plus), $94/mo (Max); database downloads via sales
API via GeoIP Insights at $0.002/query (~4× Plus effective rate); database files enterprise sales only
Update cadence
Daily, including the free tier
Daily for anonymizer databases; weekdays for geolocation databases

Documentation, support & community

IPinfo
MaxMind
Documentation
Developer docs, quickstarts, full API reference
Extensive — 20+ years, MaxMind Developer Portal
Official SDKs
Clients for Python, Go, Node, Java, PHP, Ruby
Clients for Python, Java, .NET, PHP, Ruby, Go, Node
Community
Active developer community, widely integrated
Large community, broad open-source adoption
Enterprise support
Dedicated account management — 2 / 1 business-day or 24h response by tier
Business-team support — no published response SLA
Free trial
Sample dataset download, no credit card
Free GeoLite2 + minFraud test environment
Data corrections
48-hour response commitment on all paid plans
No published correction SLA
Status page
Public status page
Public status page

Pricing model

IPinfo
MaxMind
API pricing
Transparent published plan tiers — see pricing
Per-query with volume discounts
Database pricing
Subscription by data package — see pricing
Self-serve for internal use; commercial via sales
Fraud scoring
N/A — raw signals, not a scoring service
Pay-as-you-go per query, no monthly minimum
Free tier
IPinfo Lite — full accuracy, commercial use with attribution
GeoLite2 — intentionally less accurate; commercial license for redistribution
Enterprise pricing
Talk to sales — packaged by need
Quote-based above volume thresholds
3differences
that matter

These tables highlight the core distinctions between IPinfo and MaxMind: accuracy — 93% vs 79% city-level in independent third-party testing; cadence — daily, 7 days a week vs weekday updates; and verifiability — a public methodology you can test yourself with ProbeNet Live, not a number you take on faith.

Independent evaluation

Accuracy You Can Trust, Not Just Claim

The single most-cited difference between the two vendors is geolocation accuracy, and it comes from independent third-party data.

The 93% vs 79% figures come from an independent enterprise evaluation by a major global CDN provider, run across roughly one million IPs against multiple vendors using the provider's own ground truth.

IPinfo93%
Actively measured through ProbeNet
Nearest Competitor79%
Inferred from passive signals & geofeeds
A 14-point gap that compounds at scale.
Verify with ProbeNet Live

Why the Gap Exists

IPinfo continuously measures internet activity. ProbeNet runs 1,359 active PoPs across 167 countries with daily validation against ground-truth network data. Legacy providers infer location from passive signals and third-party geofeeds.

For developers. a 14-point accuracy gap means content personalization, geo-targeting, and fraud rules built on weaker data produce measurably more errors.

For enterprise. accuracy you can defend requires a methodology you can explain. IPinfo's is public so you don't have to take our word for it. Test both on your own traffic. ProbeNet Live makes our measurement platform publicly usable — anyone can run their own probes and verify the methodology directly.

Methodology

Measured, Not Inferred

When comparing IP data, the methodology matters as much as the results. The way signals are generated influences coverage, freshness, and confidence in the data.

IPinfo — active measurement

  • ProbeNet probes the internet directly and triangulates location from physical network latency.
  • Active measurements override self-declared registry data — if the network says one thing and the measurement says another, the measurement wins.

MaxMind — inference

  • Location is inferred from registry records, customer-submitted geofeeds, and WHOIS data, with no active measurement infrastructure to confirm it.
  • Self-declared data is trusted as-is, so stale or inaccurate registrations propagate into the result.
1,359
active PoPs
167
countries
IPv4 + IPv6
routed IPv4, active IPv6
Daily
ground-truth validation

MaxMind publishes accuracy stats you can't independently verify. IPinfo hands you the instruments to test them yourself.

Verify it with ProbeNet Live

A different philosophy

Fraud Detection: Raw Signals vs a Risk Score

MaxMind and IPinfo products operate at different layers. minFraud delivers a fraud-focused assessment, while IPinfo provides the raw internet intelligence that empowers teams to apply their own logic and thresholds.

minFraud — Score tier
{
  "risk_score": 87.4,
  "ip_address": {
    "risk": 72.1
  }
}
The algorithm decides what counts as risk.
IPinfo — raw signals
{
  "hosting": true,
  "proxy":   false,
  "relay":   true,
  "tor":     false,
  "vpn":     true,
  "service": "Apple Private Relay"
}
You decide what counts as risk.

What you get. minFraud returns a vendor-defined score (Score), an explained score (Insights), or a factor breakdown (Factors). IPinfo returns discrete fields — VPN, proxy, Tor, hosting, residential proxy, and relay — each explainable on its own.

Why it matters. When you decline a transaction on a minFraud score, explaining why to a customer or auditor means explaining MaxMind's algorithm. On IPinfo signals, you can name the exact field that triggered the decision.

Who it's for. Raw signals are more flexible and more defensible for enterprise fraud teams that need their own logic — built around their user base, their risk tolerance, and their audit requirements.

One category MaxMind doesn't compete in

IPinfo Places: Venue-Level IP Identification

IPinfo Places identifies the real-world venue category behind an IP address, including hotels, airports, stadiums, transit hubs, casinos, and more. MaxMind's closest offering is categorical user-type flags (cellular, residential, corporate). It's a different level of granularity.

Venue-level identification requires a fundamentally different data collection approach, which is not a feature gap MaxMind can close with a product update.

Explore IPinfo Places
HotelHospitality
Airport terminalTransit
StadiumVenue
Convention centerVenue
University campusEducation

For developers

Switch Without Rebuilding

Most teams move over without touching their lookup logic. Here's what actually changes.

MMDB compatibility

IPinfo ships native MMDB, so existing GeoIP2 database lookups keep working with a file swap — no library rewrite for most integrations.

View database downloads

API migration

A single endpoint and token change. The response structure is similar to GeoIP2 — check the field-mapping notes in the migration guide for the differences.

Format expansion

IPinfo adds JSON and Parquet that MaxMind doesn't offer — relevant for teams building on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery.

For enterprise teams

What Changes at Scale

The advantages that matter to engineering leadership, fraud, and compliance compound as volume grows.

Daily refresh. Fraud, security, and compliance decisions depend on current data. GeoIP2's paid geolocation databases refresh on weekdays and GeoLite2 only twice weekly; IPinfo refreshes daily, 7 days a week — a measurable staleness gap closed.

Delivery breadth. API, MMDB, CSV, JSON, Parquet, cloud marketplace, and OEM licensing — one vendor, every delivery path your stack needs.

Signal transparency. Raw, discrete signals instead of vendor-defined scores. Audit defensibility is higher when every field can be explained on its own.

Single vendor. Geolocation, ASN, privacy detection, residential proxy, and abuse data from one integration — not separate products with separate billing.

Pricing

What IPinfo Actually Costs

IPinfo's pricing and packaging changed last year, so start from the current tiers rather than third-party summaries. The right comparison is the cost of replacing MaxMind's full suite with a single, daily-refreshed integration from one vendor.

IPinfo Lite is for developers building and testing. Unlike MaxMind's GeoLite2, which is intentionally less accurate than paid products, IPinfo Lite uses the same accuracy as paid products. Enterprise buyers have a different conversation, one scoped to verified, current data across multiple product types.

See current IPinfo pricing

Free IP data

Free IP Data, Honestly Compared

If you're evaluating IPinfo Lite versus GeoLite2, here's the comparison that matters most. GeoLite2 is intentionally less accurate than paid GeoIP2; IPinfo Lite offers the same level of accuracy as every other product.

IPinfo Lite
GeoLite2
Accuracy
Full — same as paid tiers
Intentionally degraded vs GeoIP2
Refresh cadence
Daily
Twice weekly
Lookups
Unlimited
1,000 / day
Database downloads
Unlimited
30 / day
Commercial use
Allowed with attribution
Requires paid commercial license
Start free

Migration

How to Switch From MaxMind to IPinfo

There are three paths, depending on how you consume MaxMind today. You can even run IPinfo alongside MaxMind during evaluation to validate accuracy on your own traffic before you commit.

Database users

Swap the file

Download the IPinfo equivalent in MMDB and update your lookup path. Most integrations work without code changes.

API users

Change the endpoint

Update your endpoint and token. The response structure is similar but not identical — confirm field mapping in the docs.

minFraud users

Map your signals

IPinfo doesn't replace minFraud's scoring model directly. It provides the raw signals to build your own. Talk to sales about mapping your fraud workflows.

Ready to Evaluate IPinfo?

Most teams run a proof-of-concept against their own traffic before committing. Start in minutes, or talk to us about setting one up.

Developers

Start free in minutes. No credit card required.

Start free

Enterprise

Scope a proof-of-concept on your own traffic with our team.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • In independent third-party testing, IPinfo measured at 93% city-level accuracy versus MaxMind's 79% — a 14-point gap. The difference is methodology: IPinfo actively measures the internet through ProbeNet's 1,357 PoPs across 163 countries with daily validation, while MaxMind infers location from passive signals and geofeeds. The surest way to know is to test both against your own traffic with ProbeNet Live.

  • minFraud returns a vendor-defined risk score; IPinfo returns the raw, discrete signals — VPN, proxy, Tor, hosting, residential proxy. With minFraud you adopt MaxMind's definition of risk; with IPinfo your team builds the scoring logic that fits your fraud model. IPinfo is not a fraud-scoring service — it provides the signals you score on.

  • IPinfo ships native MMDB, so database users swap the file and update the lookup path — most integrations need no code changes. API users change the endpoint and token, then confirm field mapping in the migration guide. Enterprise teams can run IPinfo alongside MaxMind during evaluation.

  • Much of the "IPinfo is expensive" narrative is based on outdated pricing — IPinfo changed its packaging last year. The right comparison is the cost of replacing MaxMind's full suite with a single, daily-refreshed integration, not price-per-lookup in isolation. See current tiers at ipinfo.io/pricing.

  • Yes. IPinfo Lite offers free geolocation data in MMDB, CSV, JSON, and Parquet with daily refresh. Unlike GeoLite2 — which MaxMind documents as intentionally less accurate than paid GeoIP2 — IPinfo Lite uses the same accuracy as IPinfo's paid tiers, and allows commercial use with attribution.

  • IPinfo offers JSON and Parquet in addition to MMDB and CSV. Parquet matters for teams on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery; JSON matters for streaming pipelines. MaxMind ships MMDB and CSV only.

  • Yes — IPinfo refreshes daily, 7 days a week, including the free tier. MaxMind's paid GeoIP2 databases update on weekdays (Mon–Fri) and the free GeoLite2 only twice weekly, so new exit nodes, proxies, and reassigned ranges surface faster with IPinfo.

  • Yes. IPinfo runs a dedicated commercial licensing program for embedding IP data in commercial products — comparable to MaxMind's Commercial GeoLite License, but handled through a single relationship.

  • Yes. IPinfo database downloads (MMDB, CSV, JSON, Parquet) run fully offline, so they work in air-gapped and isolated environments with no outbound API calls.

  • The recurring reasons: accuracy (93% vs 79% city-level in independent testing), daily vs weekday refresh, a public methodology you can verify yourself, more delivery formats (JSON and Parquet), and a free tier that isn't accuracy-degraded.

  • minFraud gives you a composite risk score; IPinfo gives you the underlying signals to build your own. Raw signals are more flexible and more defensible — when you decline a transaction, you can name the exact signal that triggered it rather than explaining a vendor's algorithm.

  • Field coverage is close to parity — both expose discrete boolean flags for VPN, proxy, Tor, hosting, and residential proxy. IPinfo adds a relay flag (Apple Private Relay and similar) that MaxMind doesn't offer. The bigger differences are how signals are produced (IPinfo actively verifies; MaxMind infers with confidence scores), the evidence fields IPinfo exposes (service name, last_seen, percent_days_seen), and access — IPinfo is self-serve from $74/mo while MaxMind's anonymizer database files are enterprise sales only.

  • For database users it can be as quick as swapping an MMDB file and updating a path. API migrations are typically a small endpoint and token change plus field-mapping checks. Replacing minFraud takes longer, since you're mapping signals to your own scoring logic — talk to sales to scope it.