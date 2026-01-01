What you get . IP2Location gives you 38 database products; the package you choose determines which fields you receive. IPinfo gives you one API and one database — geolocation, ASN, privacy detection, and more in a single response.

Why it matters . Picking the right IP2Location product means knowing which fields live in which package, managing multiple files, and paying separately as your needs grow. One integration removes that coordination cost.

Who it's for . Teams that would rather consolidate IP intelligence into a single, daily-refreshed source — in the format their stack already speaks — than assemble and maintain a catalog of separate database files.