IPinfo vs IP2Location · Comparison
The IP2Location Alternative Built for Complete IP Intelligence
Our comprehensive full-feature comparison includes data like geolocation, ASN, privacy detection, plus delivery, support, and pricing. See how IPinfo's single, daily-refreshed integration stacks up against IP2Location's 38 databases, and why teams are making the switch.
At a glance
The full picture
What IP2Location Offers
IP2Location is an established IP data vendor with 20+ years in the market. A fair comparison has to account for its whole lineup of products:
IP geolocation databasesGeolocation
38 separate database products in MMDB, CSV, BIN, and CIDR formats. Refresh runs semi-monthly to weekly on self-serve licenses; daily geolocation files require a negotiated Redistribution License. The package you pick determines which fields you get.
IP geolocation web serviceAPI
API access to geolocation data for teams that prefer a hosted lookup over managing database files.
IP2ProxyPrivacy detection
Proxy and VPN detection delivered as a separate database and API product, refreshed daily on all license types. Residential proxy flags and provider-name evidence sit in the top packages, which are quote-only.
IP2Location.ioDeveloper API
Developer-facing API product with tiered plans, positioned as the modern hosted entry point to the suite.
Observed patterns
Why Teams Look for an IP2Location Alternative
Based on real conversations, these are the recurring reasons engineering teams give when they start evaluating alternatives.
Overwhelming Database Options
There are 38 different database options. Picking the right product means knowing which fields live in which package — and as needs grow, teams add more databases and manage more files.
Update Cadence
IP geolocation data changes daily. At IP2Location, self-serve database files update semi-monthly to weekly depending on license class, and daily geolocation files require a negotiated Redistribution License. IPinfo refreshes daily across the board.
Self-Reported Accuracy
IP2Location's accuracy figures are published by IP2Location. IPinfo's come from an independent enterprise evaluation by a major global CDN provider.
Limited Enterprise Delivery
No native Parquet delivery (only a self-service converter tool), and commercial datasets aren't offered on the cloud marketplaces where modern data teams work.
No Public Verification
IP2Location describes registry-assignment monitoring with manual verification through usage data, but runs no active measurement network and offers no public tool to test how a given IP resolves.
Head to head
IPinfo vs IP2Location, Product by Product
Five product areas, side by side. IPinfo values reflect current product capabilities; IP2Location values reflect its current public documentation.
Data products
Delivery & deployment
Privacy detection
Documentation, support & community
Pricing model
that matter
Across every table, three differences drive the decision: accuracy — 93% in an independent enterprise evaluation vs ~75% self-reported; cadence — daily refresh vs semi-monthly to weekly; and simplicity — one integration vs 38 separate databases to license and manage.
Verified vs self-reported
Accuracy You Can Trust, Not Just a Claim
IP2Location's accuracy figures are published by IP2Location. IPinfo's come from an independent enterprise evaluation and a public methodology you can reproduce yourself.
Self-published accuracy figures.
No active measurement network, and no public tool to test how a given IP resolves.
Check any IP yourself on ProbeNet Live.
Then settle it on your own traffic in a POC before you commit.
Why Independent Verification Matters
A self-reported accuracy figure is a marketing claim. A methodology you can audit and reproduce is evidence. IPinfo measures the internet actively through ProbeNet, and ProbeNet Live lets anyone run their own probes and check the methodology directly.
Cadence compounds it. semi-monthly to weekly updates on self-serve licenses mean the figure IP2Location reports today may not reflect the data you receive; IP allocations change daily.
For enterprise. accuracy you can defend in an audit requires a methodology you can explain. Don't take our word for it; test both on your own traffic.
A different approach
One Integration vs Thirty-Eight Databases
IP2Location's 38 databases are the result of a product-architecture choice. IPinfo's architecture is different. Here's the contrast, so you can decide which solution better fits your environment.
GET https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8 { "city": "Mountain View", "region": "California", "country": "US", "asn": "AS15169", "company": "Google LLC", "privacy": { "vpn": false, "hosting": true }, "carrier": null }
What you get. IP2Location gives you 38 database products; the package you choose determines which fields you receive. IPinfo gives you one API and one database — geolocation, ASN, privacy detection, and more in a single response.
Why it matters. Picking the right IP2Location product means knowing which fields live in which package, managing multiple files, and paying separately as your needs grow. One integration removes that coordination cost.
Who it's for. Teams that would rather consolidate IP intelligence into a single, daily-refreshed source — in the format their stack already speaks — than assemble and maintain a catalog of separate database files.
One category IP2Location doesn't compete in
IPinfo Places: Venue-Level IP Identification
IPinfo Places identifies the real-world venue behind an IP address, including hotels, airports, stadiums, train stations, casinos, and more. IP2Location offers no venue-level identification across its 38 databases. It's not a field you can add by picking a different package.
Venue-level identification requires a fundamentally different data collection approach. It's not a feature gap a product update closes.
For developers
Switch Without Rebuilding
Most teams transition over without touching their lookup logic. Here's what actually changes.
MMDB compatibility
IPinfo ships native MMDB across every dataset, so existing IP2Location MMDB lookups (available there for the DB1 and DB9 packages only) keep working with a file swap. IPinfo doesn't offer IP2Location's BIN format, so BIN users map to MMDB during migration.View database downloads
API migration
A single endpoint and token change. Confirm the field-mapping differences against the migration guide before you cut over.Read the migration guide
Format expansion
IPinfo adds native JSON and Parquet delivery that IP2Location doesn't offer natively (only a self-service converter), relevant for teams building on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery.Explore formats
For enterprise teams
What Changes at Scale
Enterprise plans unlock richer context, independently verified data, and flexible deployment options that scale with your business and the complexity of the internet.
Daily refresh. Semi-monthly to weekly updates on self-serve licenses create a known data-quality gap for fraud, security, and compliance workflows; daily geolocation files require IP2Location's negotiated Redistribution License. IPinfo refreshes daily across the board.
Single vendor. Geolocation, ASN, privacy detection, and more from one integration, not separate databases with separate billing to assemble and maintain.
Delivery breadth. API, MMDB, CSV, JSON, Parquet, cloud marketplace (Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks), and OEM licensing. IP2Location's commercial marketplace presence and native Parquet delivery are narrower.
Verified accuracy. An independent enterprise evaluation by a major global CDN provider, not self-reported figures, plus a public methodology you can reproduce yourself on ProbeNet Live.
Pricing
What IPinfo Actually Costs
The right comparison isn't per-database price in isolation. It's the cost of replacing IP2Location's full suite — across multiple databases — with a single, daily-refreshed integration from one vendor.
IPinfo's consolidated model is a deliberate architecture choice rather than a data limitation.
Free product
The Free Product, Honestly Compared
If you're evaluating on the free tier, IPinfo Lite versus IP2Location LITE, this is the comparison that matters most. IPinfo Lite uses the same accuracy as paid products and refreshes daily; IP2Location LITE is documented by IP2Location at 60% city accuracy (vs 80% commercial) with truncated IP resolution.
Migration
How to Switch From IP2Location to IPinfo
Two paths, depending on how you consume IP2Location today. You can run IPinfo alongside IP2Location during evaluation and validate accuracy on your own traffic before you commit.
Swap the file
Download the IPinfo equivalent in MMDB and update your lookup path. Most integrations work without code changes. BIN users map IP2Location's BIN format to MMDB during migration.
Change the endpoint
Update your endpoint and token. The response structure is similar but not identical, so confirm field mapping in the docs.
Ready to Evaluate IPinfo?
Most teams run a proof-of-concept against their own traffic before committing. Start in minutes, or talk to us about setting one up.
Developers
Start free in minutes. No credit card required.
Enterprise
Scope a proof-of-concept on your own traffic with our team.
Frequently Asked Questions
IPinfo's accuracy comes from an independent enterprise evaluation and, more importantly, a public methodology you can reproduce yourself. IP2Location's figures are self-reported. Rather than trade published numbers, test both against your own traffic and check any IP on ProbeNet Live.
IP2Location offers 38 separate database products, refreshed semi-monthly to weekly on self-serve licenses (daily geolocation files require a negotiated Redistribution License), with accuracy figures it reports itself. IPinfo consolidates geolocation, ASN, privacy detection, and more into a single integration refreshed daily, with accuracy backed by an independent evaluation and public verification. The core contrasts are verified vs self-reported accuracy, daily vs semi-monthly-to-weekly self-serve cadence, and one integration vs a 38-database catalog.
IPinfo ships native MMDB, so database users swap the file and update the lookup path — most integrations need no code changes. API users change the endpoint and token, then confirm field mapping in the migration guide. You can run IPinfo alongside IP2Location during evaluation to validate accuracy before committing.
Yes. IPinfo refreshes daily. IP2Location's self-serve database files update semi-monthly to weekly depending on license class, and daily geolocation files require a negotiated Redistribution License; IP2Proxy and the API are daily. IP allocations change every day, so a slower cadence means geolocation signals can be out of date between refreshes.
IP2Location splits its data across 38 database products — the package you license determines which fields you get, and you manage each file separately. IPinfo delivers geolocation, ASN, privacy detection, and more from one integration in a single response. It's a product-architecture difference: a catalog to assemble versus one consolidated source.
IPinfo does not offer IP2Location's proprietary BIN format. It ships native MMDB plus CSV, JSON, and Parquet. Most teams migrate by swapping to MMDB and updating the lookup path; if you depend specifically on BIN, talk to us about a migration path before switching.
Yes. IP2Location's published accuracy figures come from IP2Location. IPinfo's accuracy is backed by an independent enterprise evaluation and a methodology anyone can audit and reproduce via ProbeNet Live.
IP2Location's marketplace presence is limited to free LITE listings on Snowflake. IPinfo delivers commercial datasets natively on Snowflake, BigQuery, and Databricks, and offers native Parquet delivery (IP2Location provides Parquet only through a self-service converter tool).
Yes. IPinfo runs a dedicated commercial licensing program for embedding IP data in commercial products. IP2Location offers commercial licensing as a separate negotiation; IPinfo handles it through a single relationship.
For database users it can be as quick as swapping an MMDB file and updating a path. API migrations are typically a small endpoint and token change plus field-mapping checks. BIN-format users should plan for an extra step, since IPinfo doesn't offer BIN — see the migration guide.
The recurring reasons: independently evaluated accuracy plus public verification instead of self-reported figures, daily refresh vs semi-monthly-to-weekly self-serve cadence, one integration instead of a 38-database catalog to license and manage, and enterprise delivery — native Parquet and commercial datasets on Snowflake, BigQuery, and Databricks.