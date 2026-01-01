IPinfo Lite gives Python developers fast, free access to accurate IP geolocation and ASN data. With just a few lines of code, you can enrich ad logs, route traffic more intelligently, and segment users by country or network type, all without hitting usage limits.

It's the perfect starting point for adtech teams looking to build location-aware workflows or test geo-based targeting logic. And when you're ready for deeper insights, like city-level data, privacy detection, or mobile carrier flags, it's easy to upgrade to IPinfo Core or IPinfo Plus.