IPinfo Lite gives adtech teams a fast, accurate foundation for country-level IP targeting and ASN-based filtering. Whether you're segmenting audiences, shaping bid logic, or enforcing regional blocks, it delivers consistent, reliable enrichment from a single source.

It's trusted by marketers looking to align traffic control with ad performance. IPinfo Lite is especially useful for paid media teams running geo-targeted campaigns or PPC ad exclusions. Lite delivers essential geographic and network context without added overhead.

And because it comes with unlimited lookups for commercial use, small and mid-sized teams can implement serious IP-level filtering for free. It's the easiest entry point into IP intelligence, and a foundation you can scale as targeting needs grow.