Smarter IP Targeting for Superior Ad Precision
Boost your click-through rate by serving ads to the right audience. Achieve this increase with precise geolocation targeting and a significant reduction in Invalid Traffic
{ip:"1.0.0.232",asn:"AS13335",as_name:"Cloudflare, Inc.",as_domain:"cloudflare.com",country_code:"AU",country:"Australia",continent_code:"OC",continent:"Oceania"}
Comprehensive IPv4 & IPv6 Coverage
IPinfo gives you full visibility into both IPv4 and 100% of allocated IPv6 addresses. As connected devices and global traffic expand, you'll be ready for whatever traffic comes your way.
Flexible Delivery Options
Use our high-performance API for real-time queries or download up-to-date databases to enrich data at scale. However your systems run, IPinfo fits right in.
Easy to Integrate and Built to Scale
Integration takes minutes, not days, with developer-friendly SDKs and clear documentation. Whether you're starting small or scaling fast, IPinfo is built to grow with you.
Improve Ad Targeting With Accurate IP Geolocation Data
Marketers today are turning to IP targeting as a more durable and privacy-safe alternative to cookie-based targeting. GeoIP data enables advertisers to serve location-relevant messaging, enforce region-specific ad rules, and block IPs tied to suspicious or irrelevant networks. This improves campaign precision while protecting budgets from unwanted impressions. IPinfo provides a range of data products that support these capabilities.
Sample Response
{ip:"23.64.48.164",hostname:"a23-64-48-164.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com",city:"Ashburn",region:"Virginia",country:"US",loc:"39.0437,-77.4875",org:"AS20940 Akamai International B.V.",postal:"20147",timezone:"America/New_York",asn:{asn:"AS20940",name:"Akamai International B.V.",domain:"akamai.com",route:"23.64.48.0/20",type:"hosting"},company:{name:"Akamai Technologies, Inc.",domain:"akamai.com",type:"hosting"},privacy:{vpn:false,proxy:false,tor:false,relay:false,hosting:true,service:""},abuse:{address:"US, MA, Cambridge, 145 Broadway",country:"US",email:"abuse@akamai.com",name:"Akamai Technologies",network:"23.64.0.0/14",phone:"+1-617-444-3000"}}
Dev Notes
Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:
- One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
- Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
- Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
- Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
- Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
- Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Why IPinfo Lite for IP-Based Targeting
IPinfo Lite gives adtech teams a fast, accurate foundation for country-level IP targeting and ASN-based filtering. Whether you're segmenting audiences, shaping bid logic, or enforcing regional blocks, it delivers consistent, reliable enrichment from a single source.
It's trusted by marketers looking to align traffic control with ad performance. IPinfo Lite is especially useful for paid media teams running geo-targeted campaigns or PPC ad exclusions. Lite delivers essential geographic and network context without added overhead.
And because it comes with unlimited lookups for commercial use, small and mid-sized teams can implement serious IP-level filtering for free. It's the easiest entry point into IP intelligence, and a foundation you can scale as targeting needs grow.
IP targeting ads
IP blocking logic
Geo-level segmentation
Trusted by Teams Who Take Precise Targeting Seriously
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.
IPinfo is absolutely essential to our business. The data is rock solid, the API is dead simple, and the price is unbeatable. I constantly recommend it to all of my friends in the industry.
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.