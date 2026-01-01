Stop Bot Traffic From Killing Your Campaigns
Identify and Block Fake Traffic Before It Hurts Your ROI
Stop invalid traffic from skewing your data and wasting budget. Leverage IP data to identify and block fake clicks and bot traffic before it damages your ROI.
{ip:"1.0.0.232",asn:"AS13335",as_name:"Cloudflare, Inc.",as_domain:"cloudflare.com",country_code:"AU",country:"Australia",continent_code:"OC",continent:"Oceania"}
Comprehensive IPv4 & IPv6 Coverage
*IPinfo delivers deep visibility into both IPv4 and IPv6 traffic, which is critical as connected television, mobile, and global traffic continues to expand rapidly. We provide unmatched IPv6 coverage with 100% of allocated IPv6 addresses covered.*
Flexible Delivery: API or Database Download
*Whether you're filtering traffic in real time or enriching event logs, IPinfo gives you options. Use our fast, reliable API or ingest full database downloads into your existing bot blocker or analytics system.*
Easy to Integrate and Built to Scale
*From a simple API call to enterprise-grade enrichment pipelines, IPinfo fits right into your stack. Developers appreciate our Python and JS SDKs, and integration takes minutes, not days.*
Which Tool Can Identify Malicious Traffic?
IPinfo Core, IPinfo Plus, IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise all support malicious traffic detection by surfacing anonymization signals, hosting infrastructure, and real-time risk indicators. These tools help adtech teams identify invalid traffic before it reaches your app or ad server.
Sample Response
{ip:"23.64.48.164",hostname:"a23-64-48-164.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com",city:"Ashburn",region:"Virginia",country:"US",loc:"39.0437,-77.4875",org:"AS20940 Akamai International B.V.",postal:"20147",timezone:"America/New_York",asn:{asn:"AS20940",name:"Akamai International B.V.",domain:"akamai.com",route:"23.64.48.0/20",type:"hosting"},company:{name:"Akamai Technologies, Inc.",domain:"akamai.com",type:"hosting"},privacy:{vpn:false,proxy:false,tor:false,relay:false,hosting:true,service:""},abuse:{address:"US, MA, Cambridge, 145 Broadway",country:"US",email:"abuse@akamai.com",name:"Akamai Technologies",network:"23.64.0.0/14",phone:"+1-617-444-3000"}}
Dev Notes
Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:
- One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
- Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
- Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
- Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
- Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
- Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Why IPinfo Lite for Invalid Traffic & Bot Prevention
IPinfo Lite is our free, foundational IP intelligence tool designed to make your attribution accuracy one step better. Lite enables adtech teams to uncover the truth behind IP requests, providing the necessary country and ASN data to support traffic filtering and audience modeling. Our reliable and accurate data is the first step for any advanced ad filtering and targeting strategy.
Trusted by Teams Who Take Traffic Quality Seriously
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.
IPinfo is absolutely essential to our business. The data is rock solid, the API is dead simple, and the price is unbeatable. I constantly recommend it to all of my friends in the industry.
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.
Frequently Asked Questions
Use bot prevention tools like IPinfo Core or IPinfo Plus to inspect incoming IPs for signs of bots, anonymizers, and hosting environments; suppress risky traffic before it reaches your analytics pipeline. You should also continuously monitor traffic quality metrics, review referral sources, and implement server-side filters to minimize the risk of automated or malicious access. Combining IP-level insights with behavioral analytics can further improve your defenses.
Watch for unusual traffic spikes, poor engagement metrics, or a high volume of unknown ASNs and data center IPs. IPinfo helps confirm the origin and behavior of traffic in real time. Pair this with tools that track session duration, bounce rate, and click patterns to isolate suspicious behaviors. If multiple sessions follow identical paths or originate from questionable IP blocks, it likely indicates fake traffic.
Use passive signals like IP intelligence to score traffic without adding friction. IPinfo provides privacy detection without slowing the user experience. You can further reduce fraud by incorporating scoring thresholds, suppressing suspicious traffic at the bidding stage, and validating user geography. These methods let you maintain UX integrity while filtering out high-risk signals.
All IPinfo products help uncover malicious traffic by detecting anonymized IP addresses and data center IPs. Their IP data also provides frequent data refreshes and real-time lookups, making them ideal for use in pre-bid filters or post-click fraud analysis. They deliver the infrastructure awareness needed to verify user integrity.
Bots often originate from known data centers, rotate IPs frequently, or hide behind VPNs. IPinfo flags these behaviors using real-time infrastructure checks.
Traffic from VPNs and residential proxy networks are some of the most common sources of IVT. Real-time IP intelligence helps expose their true infrastructure, enabling more accurate attribution and traffic filtering.
A high percentage of bot traffic is routed through anonymizers to mask intent. VPNs and proxies make it easier for bots to bypass naive filters. IPinfo flags these behaviors instantly. Active detection ensures cleaner traffic inputs.