Boost Geo Ad Performance With IP-Based Targeting
Inaccurate location targeting costs you valuable clicks. Ensure you're reaching the right users by eliminating poor IP address data.
{ip:"1.0.0.232",asn:"AS13335",as_name:"Cloudflare, Inc.",as_domain:"cloudflare.com",country_code:"AU",country:"Australia",continent_code:"OC",continent:"Oceania"}
Full IPv4 & IPv6 Coverage
*IPinfo offers deep, accurate visibility across both IPv4 and the entire allocated IPv6 space. As global traffic shifts, especially across mobile, IoT, and CTV, you'll always have coverage where it counts.*
Flexible Delivery Built for Your Stack
*Access IP data however you need it, via low-latency API for real-time calls or downloadable databases for bulk enrichment. Integrate with analytics tools, SIEM platforms, bot blockers, and more.*
Fast to Integrate, Ready to Scale
*With SDKs for popular languages and simple onboarding, most teams integrate IPinfo in minutes. Whether you're building a prototype or scaling globally, our infrastructure and support grow with you.*
How Marketers Can Leverage GeoIP Data for Better Ad Targeting
GeoIP data enables marketers to localize campaigns and increase engagement by serving region-specific messages to the right audience. As marketers demand more precise, privacy-safe targeting, IP-based geolocation has become a vital part of performance and compliance strategies. IPinfo delivers accurate, up-to-date data to help brands deliver campaigns that land in the right place every time.
Sample Response
{ip:"23.64.48.164",hostname:"a23-64-48-164.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com",city:"Ashburn",region:"Virginia",country:"US",loc:"39.0437,-77.4875",org:"AS20940 Akamai International B.V.",postal:"20147",timezone:"America/New_York",asn:{asn:"AS20940",name:"Akamai International B.V.",domain:"akamai.com",route:"23.64.48.0/20",type:"hosting"},company:{name:"Akamai Technologies, Inc.",domain:"akamai.com",type:"hosting"},privacy:{vpn:false,proxy:false,tor:false,relay:false,hosting:true,service:""},abuse:{address:"US, MA, Cambridge, 145 Broadway",country:"US",email:"abuse@akamai.com",name:"Akamai Technologies",network:"23.64.0.0/14",phone:"+1-617-444-3000"}}
Dev Notes
Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:
- One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
- Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
- Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
- Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
- Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
- Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Why Choose IPinfo Lite for Geolocation Targeting
IPinfo Lite is a lightweight, developer-friendly data enrichment tool that adds geographic and network context to every IP address. With support for API and database download, it's easy to integrate and scale.
Because it's updated daily and built on active measurement, IPinfo Lite avoids the drift and inaccuracy that plague static IP databases. It's trusted by developers, analysts, and martech teams alike to enrich location data without overcomplicating the stack. Whether you're validating campaign reach, geo-fencing content, or preparing for more advanced targeting, IPinfo Lite delivers clarity at scale.
Filter traffic by country and ASN
Segment geo-targeted traffic by country or network
Power geo reporting and IP-based personalization
Trusted by Teams Who Take Accurate Geolocation Seriously
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.
IPinfo is absolutely essential to our business. The data is rock solid, the API is dead simple, and the price is unbeatable. I constantly recommend it to all of my friends in the industry.
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.
Frequently Asked Questions
Start by finding out how the IP data provider collects and validates location data. Check whether it includes timestamps, filters anonymized sources like VPNs and mobile carriers, and is based on active rather than static measurement. Once data reliability is confirmed, assess accuracy using:
- Distance-Based Metrics: Median and mean distance error, plus 90th percentile error to spot outliers
- Percentage Metrics: Percent of IPs located within 10km, 50km, or 100km of ground truth; city/region/country match rate
- Coverage Metrics: Percent of IPs with results; confidence radius accuracy if available
If ground truth isn't available, use physics-based methods like round-trip time (RTT) from multiple global locations. Speed-of-light limits help confirm whether an IP's reported location is physically possible. Independent verification tools like ping.sx or triangulation from multiple vantage points can reveal real-world location with high confidence.
Accurate IP data ensures content and ads are delivered only to approved regions. IPinfo helps enforce geo-fencing rules by providing precise geolocation information and detecting when location is being masked by an IP anonymization tool, details that are critical for adhering to compliance regulations.
Wasted impressions and reduced conversions are huge pitfalls when it comes to serving ads to the wrong audience. When geo-targeting fails due to inaccurate geolocation or undetected IP anonymizers, advertisers pay to show the wrong message to the wrong audience. IPinfo helps flag these anomalies and improve location accuracy upfront.